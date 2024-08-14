MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain

Spanish reports suggest the France international will be sidelined for up to seven weeks, potentially missing Madrid’s first matches in the Champions League in September and October.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 18:16 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga receives medical treatment during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup.
Real Madrid's French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga receives medical treatment during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga receives medical treatment during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after the Spanish club confirmed Wednesday he suffered a knee ligament sprain.

Spanish reports suggest the France international will be sidelined for up to seven weeks, potentially missing Madrid’s first matches in the Champions League in September and October.

“After tests conducted today our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a ligament sprain in his left knee,” said Madrid in a statement.

Camavinga suffered the injury on Tuesday during a training session when he slipped and collided with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Also read | Manchester United signs Bayern’s De Ligt and Mazraoui

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos retired from football this summer and Camavinga’s injury leaves the reigning Spanish and European champion thin in midfield ahead of the new season.

Champions League holder Madrid faces Europa League winners Atalanta on Wednesday in the European Super Cup before its La Liga campaign kicks off on Sunday at Real Mallorca.

Camavinga’s French compatriot Kylian Mbappe is poised to make his long-awaited Madrid debut against Atalanta in Warsaw.

