Carlo Ancelotti tight-lipped on Kylian Mbappe’s role in Real Madrid’s Super Cup tie against Atalanta

Real Madrid has clinched five Super Cups so far and has a chance to become the standalone leaders of the competition ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan, who have also won five times.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 11:12 IST , WARSAW - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti during training.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe could make his debut for Real Madrid when it faces Atalanta in the Super Cup on Wednesday but coach Carlo Ancelotti would not be drawn on whether the French forward would start the game.

Mbappe, 25, landed in the Spanish capital last week to start training with the team after he had joined Real as a free agent on a five-year deal in June, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years.

“Mbappe has arrived well, just like the other players who joined last week,” Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We haven’t had much time to train but we are doing very well, and Kylian has also arrived in good shape. He is adapting very well. Obviously, everyone who is here can play tomorrow,” he said.

The Italian coach had previously said, following one of the recent U.S. friendlies, that the players who won the Champions League should play in the Super Cup.

Ancelotti, however, did not rule out the Frenchman making an appearance at some stage.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Cole Palmer signs new deal at Chelsea keeping him at club until 2033

Asked whether Mbappe could be assigned penalty-taking duties, the manager said that the job would only be given to a player who started the game.

“Mbappe is a penalty taker, he does it very well,” Ancelotti said. “(But) Bellingham has done well in the European Championship, and (Federico) Valverde was spectacular in Copa America. So we have a lot of penalty takers. I have to pick one of them for tomorrow’s game. Obviously, I have to pick one that will start the game.”

Real has clinched five Super Cups so far and has a chance to become the standalone leaders of the competition ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan, who have also won five times.

It could also make history this season if it kick-starts its campaign with a win, as there will be seven titles up for grabs for the very first time thanks to FIFA’s new Intercontinental Cup.

“As always, we’re starting the season with all the excitement and desire,” Ancelotti added.

“It’s the first title of a season that is going to be very demanding but can also be very successful. We want to start it well. We are aware of the difficulties but I see the team in good shape, motivated to play a great game,” he said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

