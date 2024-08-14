MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Cole Palmer signs new deal at Chelsea keeping him at club until 2033

The 22-year-old is now signed to Chelsea for the next nine years, continuing the club’s policy of tying down its young players to long-term deals.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 08:33 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s English midfielder Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s English midfielder Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s English midfielder Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP

England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Chelsea until 2033, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Palmer joined from Manchester City in September last year and was one of the best players in the Premier League, finishing the campaign with 22 goals — only behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland — and securing a place in England’s squad for the European Championship.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United signs Bayern’s De Ligt and Mazraoui

The 22-year-old Palmer scored for England as a substitute in a 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

He is now signed to Chelsea for the next nine years, continuing the club’s policy of tying down its young players to long-term deals.

“I achieved a lot in my first season here,” he said, “and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea.”

Palmer is on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year. The winner will be announced on August 20.

