MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United signs Bayern’s De Ligt and Mazraoui

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 08:04 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring.
FILE PHOTO: Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United signed Netherlands centre back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying 60 million pounds ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

ALSO READ | Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media

United earlier Tuesday sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

It completes a huge shake-up of United’s defence, with the club having already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old centre back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Mattijs de Ligt /

Noussair Mazraoui /

Bayern Munich /

Aaron Wan-Bissaka /

Leny Yoro /

Crystal Palace /

West Ham United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United signs Bayern’s De Ligt and Mazraoui
    AP
  2. Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce fails to reach revamped tournament after elimination by Lille
    AP
  3. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United signs Bayern’s De Ligt and Mazraoui
    AP
  2. Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year award
    AFP
  4. Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward, suggests report
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2023-24 preview: Man City eyes record-extending fifth straight title but faces tough challenges
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United signs Bayern’s De Ligt and Mazraoui
    AP
  2. Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce fails to reach revamped tournament after elimination by Lille
    AP
  3. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment