Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Alisson out for few weeks after injury against Crystal Palace

Alisson was injured while making a clearance and was forced to limp off in the second half of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 21:15 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker was replaced by Czech international Vitezslav Jaros after sustaining an injury.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be sidelined for “a few weeks” after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alisson was injured while making a clearance and was forced to limp off in the second half of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Czech international Vitezslav Jaros, 23, came on to replace Alisson, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitting he does not expect to have his first choice available for a while.

Alisson has been hampered by hamstring injuries and will miss the Premier League leaders’ game against Chelsea following the forthcoming international break.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Jota’s early goal gives Liverpool 1-0 win at Crystal Palace

“What I do know is that when a player walks off like he did, it normally means he’s not in the Brazil squad and I don’t expect him to be in the team for the first match we play after the break,” Slot said after Diogo Jota’s ninth-minute goal sealed Liverpool’s sixth win in seven league games this season.

“We have to wait and see but it will be a few weeks for him to be back. I think it is, yes (his hamstring). He’s clearly our number one, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s always a blow when he gets injured, not only for him but us as a team,” he said.

Slot endured another injury blow when Alexis Mac Allister was replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai at half-time due to a groin injury.

Unclear how long Mac Allister will be sidelined, Slot said, “How bad that is, it’s not for me to judge at this moment. He felt it and said ‘it’s not good to keep on playing because it could be made worse’.

“It’s difficult for me to say if he can play for Argentina. It was in the groin area,” he added.

