MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media

The Premier League opened an account on X, formerly called Twitter, dedicated for updates on decisions by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the league games.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 17:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The account will post factual explanations of on-pitch refereeing decisions and the involvement of the video assistant referee (VAR) including the role of technology in the decision-making process.
Representative Image: The account will post factual explanations of on-pitch refereeing decisions and the involvement of the video assistant referee (VAR) including the role of technology in the decision-making process. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The account will post factual explanations of on-pitch refereeing decisions and the involvement of the video assistant referee (VAR) including the role of technology in the decision-making process. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Premier League, on Tuesday, opened an account on X, formerly called Twitter, dedicated for updates on decisions by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the league games.

“Welcome to the Premier League Match Centre X account. This page will provide live updates from Stockley Park including information directly from the VAR Hub. We will issue near-live updates on operational matters from all matches – including clarification on refereeing and VAR,” read the official statement from the League on X.

The social media account will provide near-live explainers and updates on operational and officiating matters for every Premier League match, the League said.

ALSO READ: West Ham United signs Wan Bissaka from Manchester United on a seven-year deal

The account will post factual explanations of on-pitch refereeing decisions and the involvement of the video assistant referee (VAR) including the role of technology in the decision-making process.

In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match Centre will be able to relay on social media near-live information from the VAR Hub during a game.

Premier League Match Centre – based at Stockley Park – is the operational hub of the League that helps with the smooth running of matchday operations of the competition. It is linked into all 20 Premier League stadiums, the VAR Hub and broadcast partners around the world.

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: West Ham United signs Wan Bissaka from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver decision on Indian wrestler’s plea for joint silver medal soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media
    Team Sportstar
  4. From EFL Championship to top division: Which clubs have been promoted to the Premier League this season?
    AP
  5. Scholarship for Next Gen Indian Athletes launched at Loughborough University
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year award
    AFP
  3. Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward, suggests report
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2023-24 preview: Man City eyes record-extending fifth straight title but faces tough challenges
    AP
  5. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma apologises after laughing gas video
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: West Ham United signs Wan Bissaka from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver decision on Indian wrestler’s plea for joint silver medal soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media
    Team Sportstar
  4. From EFL Championship to top division: Which clubs have been promoted to the Premier League this season?
    AP
  5. Scholarship for Next Gen Indian Athletes launched at Loughborough University
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment