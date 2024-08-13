Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media

The Premier League, on Tuesday, opened an account on X, formerly called Twitter, dedicated for updates on decisions by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the league games.

“Welcome to the Premier League Match Centre X account. This page will provide live updates from Stockley Park including information directly from the VAR Hub. We will issue near-live updates on operational matters from all matches – including clarification on refereeing and VAR,” read the official statement from the League on X.

The social media account will provide near-live explainers and updates on operational and officiating matters for every Premier League match, the League said.

The account will post factual explanations of on-pitch refereeing decisions and the involvement of the video assistant referee (VAR) including the role of technology in the decision-making process.

In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match Centre will be able to relay on social media near-live information from the VAR Hub during a game.

Premier League Match Centre – based at Stockley Park – is the operational hub of the League that helps with the smooth running of matchday operations of the competition. It is linked into all 20 Premier League stadiums, the VAR Hub and broadcast partners around the world.