Premier League: West Ham United signs Wan Bissaka from Manchester United

Wan-Bissaka made 190 appearances for Man United across five seasons, during which he developed into one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 17:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
It marks the return of Wan-Bissaka to London, who graduated from the Crystal Palace Academy before ushering into the Premier League. 
It marks the return of Wan-Bissaka to London, who graduated from the Crystal Palace Academy before ushering into the Premier League.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

It marks the return of Wan-Bissaka to London, who graduated from the Crystal Palace Academy before ushering into the Premier League.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

West Ham United announced the signing of England full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United on a seven-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The right-back, 26, moves to London Stadium after making 190 appearances for the Red Devils across five seasons, during which he developed into one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League, won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and started a UEFA Europa League final.

It marks the return of Wan-Bissaka to London, who graduated from the Crystal Palace Academy before ushering into the Premier League. He has appeared 35 times in European competitions and been capped by England at Under-21 level.

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I’m excited and happy to be here,” said the 26-year-old, who will wear the No29 shirt.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.”

ALSO READ: From EFL Championship to top division: Which clubs have been promoted to the Premier League this season?

“I’m happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the Club and will give it my all.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there. I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others’ backs through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad,” he added.

United, on the other hand, appears to have lined up a replacement for Wan-Bissaka in Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who is reportedly close to joining from Bayern Munich along with Netherland center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

There was footage on Monday of De Ligt heading to Manchester to complete the move.

United has already bolstered its defense in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros (USD 68 million).

