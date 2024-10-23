MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India’s highest-ranked batter at four, while Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowlers’ rankings followed by teammate R Ashwin.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 14:32 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rishabh Pant (in pic) overtook Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters.
Rishabh Pant (in pic) overtook Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant (in pic) overtook Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Rishabh Pant, on Wednesday, overtook his India teammate Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters.

Fresh from a counter-attacking 99 in the second innings of the opening Test against New Zealand, Pant gained three spots in the rankings while Kohli, who made a fluent 70 in Bengaluru, dropped a place to be eighth.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India’s highest-ranked batter at four. India captain Rohit Sharma dropped two places to be joint 15th alongside Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne.

England star Joe Root maintains a healthy lead at the top of the charts.

READ | IND vs NZ: Gambhir dons India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says that’s always good as draws are boring

New Zealand duo of Rachin Ravindra (up 36 places to 18th) and Devon Conway (up 12 spots to 36th) also made good ground on the latest list for Test batters, while teammate Matt Henry (up two rungs to ninth with a new career-high rating) was the big winner in bowlers’ category.

Henry picked up eight wickets during the Black Caps’ drought-breaking eight-wicket victory over India in Bengaluru, while teammate Will O’Rourke (up two spots to 39th) was also rewarded for his seven scalps from the same match.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was re-instated at 17th, following his 11 wickets across two innings against England, while teammate Sajid Khan gained 22 places to move to 50th after he was adjudged Player of the Match in the same contest.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowlers’ rankings followed by teammate R Ashwin. Retaining the seventh sport, Ravindra Jadeja is another Indian in the top 10.

Related Topics

Rishabh Pant /

Virat Kohli /

ICC Test Rankings /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Joe Root /

Devon Conway /

Jasprit Bumrah /

R. Ashwin /

Ravindra Jadeja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER LIVE Updates, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh in India starting XI against Germany- match news
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top
    PTI
  3. Raducanu pulls out of Hong Kong Open, in race to be fit for Billie Jean King Cup
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ: Gambhir dons India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says that’s always good as draws are boring
    Shayan Acharya
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 65 runs; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top
    PTI
  2. IND vs NZ: Gambhir dons India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says that’s always good as draws are boring
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs NZ: Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying
    Shayan Acharya
  4. New Zealand’s Bowes smashes 103-ball List-A double ton; breaks Head and Jagadeesan’s joint-held record
    AFP
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 65 runs; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER LIVE Updates, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh in India starting XI against Germany- match news
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top
    PTI
  3. Raducanu pulls out of Hong Kong Open, in race to be fit for Billie Jean King Cup
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ: Gambhir dons India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says that’s always good as draws are boring
    Shayan Acharya
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 65 runs; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment