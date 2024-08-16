MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Ed Sheeran buys minority share in Ipswich Town ahead of top-flight return

Ipswich is back in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 and opens its season at home against Liverpool on Saturday. 

Published : Aug 16, 2024 08:13 IST , Ipswich - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Lifelong Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran has acquired a 1.4 ownership stake in the club.
FILE PHOTO: Lifelong Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran has acquired a 1.4 ownership stake in the club. | Photo Credit: AP

Lifelong Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran has bought a small stake in the club ahead of its return to the Premier League.

Ipswich said Thursday that the British musician has acquired a 1.4 ownership stake, but will be a passive investor and not part of the club’s board of directors. The club did not disclose the value of the deal.

Sheeran is the club’s most famous supporter and has been Ipswich’s shirt sponsor since 2021. His new status as a minority owner will also grant him access to an executive box at Portman Road stadium, the club said.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Chelsea looks to figure out puzzle as Man City begins quest for fifth title

“I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” Sheeran said in a club statement. “It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity. “

Ipswich is back in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 and opens its season at home against Liverpool on Saturday. 

Related Topics

Ipswich Town /

Premier League 2024-25

