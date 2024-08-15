Marco Reus joins MLS club LA Galaxy as free agent after 12 years with Borussia Dortmund

German attacking midfielder Marco Reus signed for LA Galaxy on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Thursday.

Reus, 35, left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season after 12 years with the Bundesliga club and will join the American side as a free agent. His final game for the German club was its Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in June.

“For Marco, a two-time Bundesliga Footballer of the Year, to join the Galaxy after playing his entire career in Germany is a testament to the project we are continuing to build at the club,” LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz said.

Reus scored 170 goals in 429 games for Dortmund and captained the side for five years until 2023, winning two German Cups. He also scored 15 times for Germany in 48 appearances.

“He is a proven winner and leader whose talent and vision for the game will integrate seamlessly into the group as we prepare for the restart of the league and the run into the playoffs,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said.

LA Galaxy is top of the Western Conference and its next game is at home to Atlanta United on Aug. 25. The deal means Reus will be at the club until the end of the 2026 season.