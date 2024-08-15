PKL Auction 2024: Guman Singh goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.97 crore

Guman Singh was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.97 crore on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai.

It was primarily between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Yoddhas with a bid to acquire Guman’s services. The Yoddhas, however, left the race when the Giants upped the mark to the amount to which the player was eventually sold for.

More to follow.