Guman Singh was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.97 crore on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai.
It was primarily between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Yoddhas with a bid to acquire Guman’s services. The Yoddhas, however, left the race when the Giants upped the mark to the amount to which the player was eventually sold for.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2024: Guman Singh goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.97 crore
- PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Sachin goes to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat back to Telugu Titans on FBM; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
- PKL Auction 2024: Top five most expensive Indians in Pro Kabaddi League history
- PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE