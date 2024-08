The players auction ahead of the eleventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League got underway on Thursday in Mumbai.

With several big Indian players released from all twelve teams, day 1 saw a number of intense bidding wars for players, both Indian and international.

Here is a look at the top buys from the first round of auction for PKL Season 11.

Sachin Tanwar - Indian raider - INR 2.15 CR

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Iranian allrounder - INR 2.07 CR

Guman Singh - Indian raider - INR 1.97 CR

Pawan Sehrawat - Indian raider - INR 1.725 CR

Bharat Hooda - Indian raider - INR 1.30 CR

Maninder Singh - Indian raider - INR 1.15 CR

Ajinkya Pawar - Indian allrounder - INR 1.1075 CR

Sunil Malik - Indian defender - INR 1.015 CR