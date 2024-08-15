MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach

Pochettino is reportedly expected to be in place as coach of the U.S. team in time for its September 7 game against Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 19:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Argentine, whose last managerial stint was with Chelsea in the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The Argentine, whose last managerial stint was with Chelsea in the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Argentine, whose last managerial stint was with Chelsea in the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over as coach of the United States men’s team, according to multiple reports from the United States.

The Argentine, whose last managerial stint was with Chelsea in the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Pochettino is reportedly expected to be in place as coach of the U.S. team in time for its September 7 game against Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

The U.S. men’s team has been without a coach since Gregg Berhalter was fired in July, 10 months into his second term as head coach, following a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa America.

Pochettino had joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club’s new owners looked to freshen things up after a 12th-place finish the previous season.

He had signed a two-year contract, with the club having the option of a further year, but left the west London side after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally that saw it finish sixth to secure European football for next season.

(with inputs from AP)

Related Topics

USA /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat on table after Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach
    AP
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach
    AP
  2. Premier League: Chelsea looks to figure out puzzle as Man City begins quest for fifth title
    Reuters
  3. New season ahead for PSG but Mbappe questions linger for Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  4. Xherdan Shaqiri and Chicago Fire mutually agree to terminate his contract
    AP
  5. Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed: Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat on table after Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach
    AP
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment