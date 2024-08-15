Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over as coach of the United States men’s team, according to multiple reports from the United States.
The Argentine, whose last managerial stint was with Chelsea in the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Pochettino is reportedly expected to be in place as coach of the U.S. team in time for its September 7 game against Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.
The U.S. men’s team has been without a coach since Gregg Berhalter was fired in July, 10 months into his second term as head coach, following a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa America.
Pochettino had joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club’s new owners looked to freshen things up after a 12th-place finish the previous season.
He had signed a two-year contract, with the club having the option of a further year, but left the west London side after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally that saw it finish sixth to secure European football for next season.
(with inputs from AP)
