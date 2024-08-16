Interim manager Lee Carsley eager for England to take ‘next step’ in quest for glory

Caretaker England men’s manager Lee Carsley said Thursday he aimed to help the Three Lions take the “next step” as they bid to end a 60-year span without a major trophy.

Carsley was promoted last week from his role as England Under-21 manager to take temporary control following Gareth Southgate’s resignation.

Southgate stepped down as England boss after eight years in charge in the aftermath of losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain last month.

That defeat, its second in successive Euros final, left the England men’s team still searching for its first major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

The next chance it has to end that decades-long drought will be the 2026 World Cup, with Carsley potentially in a position to follow Southgate’s path by graduating from the Under-21 setup into the senior role.

Carsley will definitely oversee next month’s Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, with the 50-year-old also in line to lead England in its other matches in the same competition later in 2024.

But whatever happens to him personally, Carsley was clear on what the ambition should be for the current England squad.

“I think we’ve got some outstanding players in the senior team and in the pathway. I think the level of player over the last few years has really improved,” he told England’s YouTube channel.

“You can see that by the way that we’ve done in major tournaments. Obviously that next step is winning, and that’s got to be the objective. It’s testament to (Southgate) and the staff that they’re getting to back-to-back finals, which isn’t easy. Now, obviously the last bit is going that extra mile and winning. I think we’ve got the players to do that” he said.

“So hopefully this could be the start of that,” he added.

Carsley, who led the Under-21s to European Championship glory last year, is set to name his squad for the September matches on August 29.