Ajax beats Panathinaikos after setting UEFA record of 34 penalty kicks in shootout during Europa League qualifying

Defender Anton Gaaei delivered the winning penalty for Ajax and the Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 09:21 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
Ajax’s players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout at the end of the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round second-leg football match between Ajax FC and Panathinaikos FC at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Ajax’s players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout at the end of the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round second-leg football match between Ajax FC and Panathinaikos FC at the Johan Cruyff Arena. | Photo Credit: AFP
Ajax’s players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout at the end of the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round second-leg football match between Ajax FC and Panathinaikos FC at the Johan Cruyff Arena. | Photo Credit: AFP

It took Ajax 34 penalties to beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in a marathon shootout on Thursday, setting a UEFA competition record after their Europa League third qualifying round tie ended 1-1 over two legs and extra time.

Ajax, who won 1-0 at Panathinaikos last week, conceded in the 89th minute in Amsterdam, leading to the shootout that broke the previous record of 32 attempts at the European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 where Netherlands beat England 13-12.

The world record for the longest shootout was set in May when Israeli third-tier clubs SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv took 56 penalties to resolve its semifinal promotion playoff tie.

Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer made five saves and scored on his own attempt to help the hosts win the shootout as Dutch international Brian Brobbey missed two penalties.

“Five is quite a lot, yes. I save a penalty every now and then, but I don’t think you often experience something as crazy as this,” Pasveer said.

“Every time I thought we would do it. Brobbey behind the ball, we will do it. But he missed, while he always scores during training,” he added.

Defender Anton Gaaei ultimately delivered the winning penalty for Ajax. The Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
