It took Ajax 34 penalties to beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in a marathon shootout on Thursday, setting a UEFA competition record after their Europa League third qualifying round tie ended 1-1 over two legs and extra time.
Ajax, who won 1-0 at Panathinaikos last week, conceded in the 89th minute in Amsterdam, leading to the shootout that broke the previous record of 32 attempts at the European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 where Netherlands beat England 13-12.
The world record for the longest shootout was set in May when Israeli third-tier clubs SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv took 56 penalties to resolve its semifinal promotion playoff tie.
Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer made five saves and scored on his own attempt to help the hosts win the shootout as Dutch international Brian Brobbey missed two penalties.
ALSO READ | Marco Reus joins MLS club LA Galaxy as free agent after 12 years with Borussia Dortmun
“Five is quite a lot, yes. I save a penalty every now and then, but I don’t think you often experience something as crazy as this,” Pasveer said.
“Every time I thought we would do it. Brobbey behind the ball, we will do it. But he missed, while he always scores during training,” he added.
Defender Anton Gaaei ultimately delivered the winning penalty for Ajax. The Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 2: Sachin Tanwar top buy; drop in price for Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat
- Ajax beats Panathinaikos after setting UEFA record of 34 penalty kicks in shootout during Europa League qualifying
- PKL 2024 Auction Highlights, Day 1: Pardeep Narwal to Bengaluru Bulls; Sachin moves to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans on FBM
- American gymnast Jordan Chiles says losing Paris 2024 Olympics medal ‘devasting’ and unjust blow
- Cincinnati Open: Rain halts Alcaraz as defending champion Gauff crashes out; Sabalenka, Zverev advance
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE