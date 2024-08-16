Key Updates
- Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates
- Pramot Saising goes to Bengaluru Bulls
- Mohammad Nabibakhsh returns to Gujarat Giants
- Heidarali Ekrami goes to UP Yoddhas
- Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas
- Amin Ghorbani goes to U Mumba
- Milad Jabbari goes to Telugu Titans
- Vahid RezaEimehr sold to Gujarat Giants
- Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi goes to UP Yoddhas
- August 16, 2024 11:22More foreign raiders goes unsold
Akikazu Izum and Jyun Jie Li are unsold.
Mobin Nazari, Wu Fu Kai Jin, Chayaphon Kamunee and Piotr Pamulak also joins the unsold list.
Md. Mijanur Rahman and Tobius Kinyua Muriithi remains unsold.
Lal Mohar Yadav, Shoya Suzuki and Ali Tolaqani remain are also unsold.
Hasan Balbool, Nestor Mariano Pascual and I Gede Jaya Guna are unsold. There appears to be break in the proceedings.
- August 16, 2024 11:21Kastumi Abe goes unsold
Kastumi Abe goes unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:20Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates
Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates for 17.5 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 11:17Jang Kun Lee is on the table now
Jang Kun Lee is on the table now.
Teams are bidding for the South Korean at the moment.
- August 16, 2024 11:16Pramot Saising goes to Bengaluru Bulls
Pramot Saising is sold to Bengaluru Bulls for 13 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 11:16Unsold foreign raiders from Category C
Allan Oduor Omondi, James Namaba Kamweti, Shahan Sha Mohammed, and Md. Rabiul Alam are unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:13Ju Hwan Kim, Md. Sharif Miah and Ashan Mihiranga are unsold
Ju Hwan Kim, Md. Sharif Miah and Ashan Mihiranga are unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:11Chai-Ming Chang is unsold
Chai-Ming Chang is unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:11Jong Hoon Choi remains unsold
Jong Hoon Choi remains unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:11Moving to Category C Raider with Jong Hoon Choi
Raider Jong Hoon Choi is next.
- August 16, 2024 11:10Heidarali Ekrami goes to UP Yoddhas
Heidarali Ekrami goes to UP Yoddhas for 19.10 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 11:07Heidarali Ekrami is next
Heidarali Ekrami is next on the table.
Teams are bidding for the defender at the moment.
- August 16, 2024 11:06Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas
- August 16, 2024 11:05Felix Li goes unsold
Felix Li is unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:05Amin Ghorbani goes to U Mumba
Amin Ghorbani sold to U Mumba for 14 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 11:03Amin Ghorbani is next
Amin Ghorbani is the next defender.
- August 16, 2024 11:03Milad Jabbari goes to Telugu Titans
Milad Jabbari goes to Telugu Titans for 13 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 11:02Milad Jabbari is next
Milad Jabbari is next on the table.
- August 16, 2024 11:02Afshin Jafari goes unsold
Afshin Jafari goes unsold.
- August 16, 2024 11:01Vahid RezaEimehr sold to Gujarat Giants
Vahid RezaEimehr goes to Gujarat Giants for 17.10 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 10:58Vahid RezaEimehr is next
Vahid RezaEimehr is next on the auction table.
The defender is attracting bids from various teams.
- August 16, 2024 10:57Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi goes to UP Yoddhas
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi goes to UP Yoddhas for 25 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 10:50Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi is on
Iranian defender Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi is on the table at the moment.
It appears teams are bidding for the defender with a base price of 13 lakhs.
- August 16, 2024 10:48Krzysztof Sawicki remains unsold
Krzysztof Sawicki remains unsold for now.
- August 16, 2024 10:47Asadujjaman Howlader goes unsold
Asadujjaman Howlader goes unsold.
- August 16, 2024 10:47Asadujjaman Howlader is next
Defender Asadujjaman Howlader is the next player.
- August 16, 2024 10:46Reuben Mburu Njuguna goes unsold
Reuben Mburu Njuguna goes unsold.
- August 16, 2024 10:46Mohammad Baba Ali goes unsold
Mohammad Baba Ali goes unsold.
- August 16, 2024 10:41Unexplained pause in proceedings
Auction proceedings have come to a short break. Take a look at how the morning has gone for the overseas allrounders and defenders so far.
Iran has scored big this morning, with all the chosen players coming from the nation - Nabibakhsh, Bastami, Safaghi, Hadi and Noroozi.
- August 16, 2024 10:28We’ve moved to Overseas defenders in category C now
Ali Hadi goes to Puneri Paltan for 14.10 Lakh
Hosea Muriuki Muthee goes unsold
Mohammad Liton Ali goes unsold
Amirhossein Bastami - taking a lot of time here - retained for 15.10 Lakh by Tamil Thalaivas
- August 16, 2024 10:13Looks like we’re starting with overseas players first - Allrounders Category C
Ramu Tamatta from Nepal is the first to be called. UNSOLD.
Amir Hassan Noroozi goes to Puneri Paltan for 13.40 Lakh
AmThanushan Laxmamohan goes unsold
Daniel Omondi Odhiambo goes unsold
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh stays at Gujarat Giants FBM 13.60 lakh
Stats in PKL: 79 PKL games, 215 raid points, 79 tackle points, 1 high 5, 2 super 10s
Ganesh Parki goes unsold
Moein Safaghi goes to Tamil Thalaivas for 13 Lakh
Samuel Wanjala Wafula goes unsold
Islam Mohammad Jewel goes unsold
Komang Wahyu Brahmasta goes unsold
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki goes unsold
Helvic Simuyu Wanjala goes unsold
Etsuki Manita goes unsold
Rodgers Omondi Atieno goes unsold
Arash Akbari goes unsold
- August 16, 2024 10:10We begin any time now
Remember, day 2 isn’t televised so you can catch up with all the highlights from a key day of purchasing here on Sportstar.
- August 16, 2024 09:56Will Jang Kun Lee feature in PKL 11?
Talented South Korean raider Jang Kun-Lee is believed to have registered for the auction exercise this year. Should he be selected, then it will mark his return to the PKL mat after 2019.
- August 16, 2024 09:47A second chance for unsold players from day 1?
Here are the players who went unsold on day 1:
Visvanth V- 20 lakh- All-rounder
Rohit Gulia- 20 lakh- All-rounder
Vishal Bhardwaj -20 lakh- Defender
Vaibhav Garje- 20 lakh - Defender- Right Cover
Vishal Bharadwaj went unsold last year on day 1 of the auction too but was picked on the second day when teams had a better idea on how to use monetary resources remaining. He will hope for an encore.
- August 16, 2024 09:36Who’s in contention for selection today?
There’s still plenty of action left for day 2, in fact teams which ace day 2 tend to be more stable through their seasons. This is when teams pick young players, rope in veterans who may still have something to offer and bring in valuable experience to squads.
Rahul Chaudhari is one of them. He was picked on day 2 last season as well and played an impact sub type role for Jaipur in their campaign last season.
Vikash Kandola, who emerged as a solid raider for Haryana Steelers a few seasons ago, has fallen off the radar due to inconsistent performances in an age where raiding as a skill is thriving in Indian kabaddi.
Players like Neeraj Narwal, Monu Goyat, V Ajith Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh, Rinku Narwal, Rohit Kumar - all PKL mainstays over the past few seasons, also find themselves in the auction pool, waiting for a side to pick them.
- August 16, 2024 09:22A crash course on the PKL Auction from Sportstar
- August 16, 2024 09:03How much money do teams have to splurge on day 2?
- August 16, 2024 08:52Raiders dominate proceedings once more
It says a lot about the kind of talent Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is to see him stand out in a top buys list that’s raider dominated. He has had three stunning seasons in the Pro Kabaddi league so far, two with Patna Pirates and one with Puneri Paltan. He’s won the league with the Pune-based franchise and has consistently finished among the top three defenders of the season each year.
- August 16, 2024 08:37Recap of day 1 - Sachin Tanwar emerges as top buy
Raider Sachin Tanwar was the top buy on day 1 of the auction for the eleventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.
The Indian mainstay was picked by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs. 2.15 crore. A part of Patna Pirates for multiple seasons so far, Sachin was known for his prowess in the third raid and as a reliable striking option.
He pipped Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who was picked by Haryana Steelers for Rs. 2.07 crore. The allrounder powered Puneri Paltan to its maiden PKL title last season.
Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat, the most expensive player in PKL history (who went for a record Rs. 2.61 crore last season) couldn’t replicate his luck this time around and was retained by Telugu Titans who used its final bid match option to keep the raider for Rs. 1.725 crore.
Bharat Hooda (to UP Yoddhas), Maninder Singh (retained by Bengal Warriorz), Ajinkya Pawar (to Bengaluru Bulls) and Sunil Malik (to U Mumba) were the others to manage more than a crore.
Surprisingly, veteran Iranian defender and two-time PKL winner Fazel Atrachali was snapped up for a bargain of just Rs. 50 Lakh by Bengal Warriorz. Similarly, Pardeep Narwal too saw a fall in value going for a modest Rs. 70 Lakh to the Bulls.
- August 16, 2024 08:29Welcome back to live coverage of the 2024 PKL Auction
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of season XI. Several big names will go under the hammer in Mumbai as all 12 franchises are looking to round out their squads for the eleventh season of the league.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Gujarat Giants use FBM to retain Nabibakhsh, Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates
- India in Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics review: A legacy upheld and a heartbreak
- India in Badminton, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Lakshya provides saving grace in an otherwise lacklustre campaign
- PKL Auction 2024: Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs. 15.10 lakh
- Australia’s Minjee Lee leads rain-delayed Women’s Scottish Open with opening 67
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE