August 16, 2024 09:36

Who’s in contention for selection today?

There’s still plenty of action left for day 2, in fact teams which ace day 2 tend to be more stable through their seasons. This is when teams pick young players, rope in veterans who may still have something to offer and bring in valuable experience to squads.

Rahul Chaudhari is one of them. He was picked on day 2 last season as well and played an impact sub type role for Jaipur in their campaign last season.

Vikash Kandola, who emerged as a solid raider for Haryana Steelers a few seasons ago, has fallen off the radar due to inconsistent performances in an age where raiding as a skill is thriving in Indian kabaddi.

Players like Neeraj Narwal, Monu Goyat, V Ajith Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh, Rinku Narwal, Rohit Kumar - all PKL mainstays over the past few seasons, also find themselves in the auction pool, waiting for a side to pick them.