PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Gujarat Giants use FBM to retain Nabibakhsh, Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Follow all the live updates and action from Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction happening in Mumbai on Friday.

Updated : Aug 16, 2024 11:30 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to live coverage of the day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of season XI. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:22
    More foreign raiders goes unsold

    Akikazu Izum and Jyun Jie Li are unsold.

    Mobin Nazari, Wu Fu Kai Jin, Chayaphon Kamunee and Piotr Pamulak also joins the unsold list.

    Md. Mijanur Rahman and Tobius Kinyua Muriithi remains unsold.

    Lal Mohar Yadav, Shoya Suzuki and Ali Tolaqani remain are also unsold. 

    Hasan Balbool, Nestor Mariano Pascual and I Gede Jaya Guna are unsold. There appears to be break in the proceedings.

  • August 16, 2024 11:21
    Kastumi Abe goes unsold

    Kastumi Abe goes unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 11:20
    Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates

    Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates for 17.5 lakhs. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:17
    Jang Kun Lee is on the table now

    Jang Kun Lee is on the table now.

    Teams are bidding for the South Korean at the moment. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:16
    Pramot Saising goes to Bengaluru Bulls

    Pramot Saising is sold to Bengaluru Bulls for 13 lakhs.

  • August 16, 2024 11:16
    Unsold foreign raiders from Category C

    Allan Oduor Omondi, James Namaba Kamweti, Shahan Sha Mohammed, and Md. Rabiul Alam are unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 11:13
    Ju Hwan Kim, Md. Sharif Miah and Ashan Mihiranga are unsold

    Ju Hwan Kim, Md. Sharif Miah and Ashan Mihiranga are unsold. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:11
    Chai-Ming Chang is unsold

    Chai-Ming Chang is unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 11:11
    Jong Hoon Choi remains unsold

    Jong Hoon Choi remains unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 11:11
    Moving to Category C Raider with Jong Hoon Choi

    Raider Jong Hoon Choi is next. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:10
    Mohammad Nabibakhsh returns to Gujarat Giants

    PKL Auction 2024: Mohammad Nabibakhsh returns to Gujarat Giants for 13.60 lakh on FBM

    Mohammad Nabibakhsh was bought by Gujarat Giants for 22 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

  • August 16, 2024 11:10
    Heidarali Ekrami goes to UP Yoddhas

    Heidarali Ekrami goes to UP Yoddhas for 19.10 lakhs. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:07
    Heidarali Ekrami is next

    Heidarali Ekrami is next on the table. 

    Teams are bidding for the defender at the moment. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:06
    Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas

    PKL Auction 2024: Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs. 15.10 lakh

    Tamil Thalaivas used its FBM (Final Bid Match) card to buy back Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami for Rs. 15.10 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai.

  • August 16, 2024 11:05
    Felix Li goes unsold

    Felix Li is unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 11:05
    Amin Ghorbani goes to U Mumba

    Amin Ghorbani sold to U Mumba for 14 lakhs.

  • August 16, 2024 11:03
    Amin Ghorbani is next

    Amin Ghorbani is the next defender. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:03
    Milad Jabbari goes to Telugu Titans

    Milad Jabbari goes to Telugu Titans for 13 lakhs.

  • August 16, 2024 11:02
    Milad Jabbari is next

    Milad Jabbari is next on the table. 

  • August 16, 2024 11:02
    Afshin Jafari goes unsold

    Afshin Jafari goes unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 11:01
    Vahid RezaEimehr sold to Gujarat Giants

    Vahid RezaEimehr goes to Gujarat Giants for 17.10 lakhs. 

  • August 16, 2024 10:58
    Vahid RezaEimehr is next

    Vahid RezaEimehr is next on the auction table. 

    The defender is attracting bids from various teams. 

  • August 16, 2024 10:57
    Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi goes to UP Yoddhas

    Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi goes to UP Yoddhas for 25 lakhs. 

  • August 16, 2024 10:50
    Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi is on

    Iranian defender Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi is on the table at the moment. 

    It appears teams are bidding for the defender with a base price of 13 lakhs. 

  • August 16, 2024 10:48
    Krzysztof Sawicki remains unsold

    Krzysztof Sawicki remains unsold for now.

  • August 16, 2024 10:47
    Asadujjaman Howlader goes unsold

    Asadujjaman Howlader goes unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 10:47
    Asadujjaman Howlader is next

    Defender Asadujjaman Howlader is the next player. 

  • August 16, 2024 10:46
    Reuben Mburu Njuguna goes unsold

    Reuben Mburu Njuguna goes unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 10:46
    Mohammad Baba Ali goes unsold

    Mohammad Baba Ali goes unsold.

  • August 16, 2024 10:41
    Unexplained pause in proceedings

    Auction proceedings have come to a short break. Take a look at how the morning has gone for the overseas allrounders and defenders so far. 

    Iran has scored big this morning, with all the chosen players coming from the nation - Nabibakhsh, Bastami, Safaghi, Hadi and Noroozi. 

  • August 16, 2024 10:28
    We’ve moved to Overseas defenders in category C now

    Ali Hadi goes to Puneri Paltan for 14.10 Lakh 

    Hosea Muriuki Muthee goes unsold

    Mohammad Liton Ali goes unsold 

    Amirhossein Bastami - taking a lot of time here - retained for 15.10 Lakh by Tamil Thalaivas

  • August 16, 2024 10:13
    Looks like we’re starting with overseas players first - Allrounders Category C

    Ramu Tamatta from Nepal is the first to be called. UNSOLD.

    Amir Hassan Noroozi goes to Puneri Paltan for 13.40 Lakh

    AmThanushan Laxmamohan goes unsold

    Daniel Omondi Odhiambo goes unsold 

    Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh stays at Gujarat Giants FBM 13.60 lakh

    Stats in PKL: 79 PKL games, 215 raid points, 79 tackle points, 1 high 5, 2 super 10s 

    Ganesh Parki goes unsold

    Moein Safaghi goes to Tamil Thalaivas for 13 Lakh

    Samuel Wanjala Wafula goes unsold 

    Islam Mohammad Jewel goes unsold 

    Komang Wahyu Brahmasta goes unsold 

    Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki goes unsold

    Helvic Simuyu Wanjala goes unsold

    Etsuki Manita goes unsold 

    Rodgers Omondi Atieno goes unsold

    Arash Akbari goes unsold

  • August 16, 2024 10:10
    We begin any time now

    Remember, day 2 isn’t televised so you can catch up with all the highlights from a key day of purchasing here on Sportstar. 

  • August 16, 2024 09:56
    Will Jang Kun Lee feature in PKL 11?

    151605716_3683309825121066_5916818706217412786_n.jpg

    Talented South Korean raider Jang Kun-Lee is believed to have registered for the auction exercise this year. Should he be selected, then it will mark his return to the PKL mat after 2019. 

  • August 16, 2024 09:47
    A second chance for unsold players from day 1?

    Here are the players who went unsold on day 1:


    Visvanth V- 20 lakh- All-rounder 

    Rohit Gulia- 20 lakh- All-rounder 

    Vishal Bhardwaj -20 lakh- Defender 

    Vaibhav Garje- 20 lakh - Defender- Right Cover


    Vishal Bharadwaj went unsold last year on day 1 of the auction too but was picked on the second day when teams had a better idea on how to use monetary resources remaining. He will hope for an encore. 

  • August 16, 2024 09:36
    Who’s in contention for selection today?

    There’s still plenty of action left for day 2, in fact teams which ace day 2 tend to be more stable through their seasons. This is when teams pick young players, rope in veterans who may still have something to offer and bring in valuable experience to squads.

    Rahul Chaudhari is one of them. He was picked on day 2 last season as well and played an impact sub type role for Jaipur in their campaign last season. 

    Vikash Kandola, who emerged as a solid raider for Haryana Steelers a few seasons ago, has fallen off the radar due to inconsistent performances in an age where raiding as a skill is thriving in Indian kabaddi. 

    Players like Neeraj Narwal, Monu Goyat, V Ajith Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh, Rinku Narwal, Rohit Kumar - all PKL mainstays over the past few seasons, also find themselves in the auction pool, waiting for a side to pick them. 

  • August 16, 2024 09:22
    A crash course on the PKL Auction from Sportstar
  • August 16, 2024 09:03
    How much money do teams have to splurge on day 2?

    Breaking News (5).png

  • August 16, 2024 08:52
    Raiders dominate proceedings once more

    It says a lot about the kind of talent Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is to see him stand out in a top buys list that’s raider dominated. He has had three stunning seasons in the Pro Kabaddi league so far, two with Patna Pirates and one with Puneri Paltan. He’s won the league with the Pune-based franchise and has consistently finished among the top three defenders of the season each year. 

  • August 16, 2024 08:37
    Recap of day 1 - Sachin Tanwar emerges as top buy

    Raider Sachin Tanwar was the top buy on day 1 of the auction for the eleventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday. 


    The Indian mainstay was picked by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs. 2.15 crore. A part of Patna Pirates for multiple seasons so far, Sachin was known for his prowess in the third raid and as a reliable striking option. 


    He pipped Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who was picked by Haryana Steelers for Rs. 2.07 crore. The allrounder powered Puneri Paltan to its maiden PKL title last season. 


    Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat, the most expensive player in PKL history (who went for a record Rs. 2.61 crore last season) couldn’t replicate his luck this time around and was retained by Telugu Titans who used its final bid match option to keep the raider for Rs. 1.725 crore. 


    Bharat Hooda (to UP Yoddhas), Maninder Singh (retained by Bengal Warriorz), Ajinkya Pawar (to Bengaluru Bulls) and Sunil Malik (to U Mumba) were the others to manage more than a crore. 


    Surprisingly, veteran Iranian defender and two-time PKL winner Fazel Atrachali was snapped up for a bargain of just Rs. 50 Lakh by Bengal Warriorz. Similarly, Pardeep Narwal too saw a fall in value going for a modest Rs. 70 Lakh to the Bulls. 


    yellow and navy blue modern basketball starting lineup instagram post.png

  • August 16, 2024 08:29
    Welcome back to live coverage of the 2024 PKL Auction

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of season XI. Several big names will go under the hammer in Mumbai as all 12 franchises are looking to round out their squads for the eleventh season of the league. 

