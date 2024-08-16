Chelsea to face Switzerland’s Servette in UEFA Conference League playoffs

Chelsea will face Switzerland’s Servette in the Europa Conference League playoffs four days after its Premier League opener as the Swiss side failed to advance past Braga in its Europa League third qualifying round return leg on Thursday.

The tie was goalless following the first leg in Portugal before Braga beat Servette 2-1 at the Stade de Geneve to qualify for the main stage of the competition.

Servette, meanwhile, dropped into the Conference League playoff round and will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 22 in the first leg, with the second leg held in Switzerland a week later.

ALSO READ | Marco Reus joins MLS club LA Galaxy as free agent after 12 years with Borussia Dortmund

Servette, who last season reached the Conference League last 16, won the Swiss Cup in June, its first major trophy in 23 years.

In some of the other playoff ties, Serie A’s Fiorentina will face Hungary’s Puskas Akademia and Spanish side Real Betis will play Ukraine’s Kryvbas.