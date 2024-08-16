MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast United thrashes Odisha 5-1 to top group

NorthEast United finished top of the group, while Odisha crashed out of the tournament.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 22:31 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of NorthEast United during the Durand Cup.
File image of NorthEast United during the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File image of NorthEast United during the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

NorthEast United FC overwhelmed Odisha FC 5-1 in its concluding Group E league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar to maintain an all-win record and secured a place in the quarterfinals.

Jithin M.S struck twice while Guillermo Fernandez and Thoi Singh scored a goal each for NorthEast United. Odisha FC defender Tankadhar Bag scored an own goal to complete the scoreline for the Highlanders. Paogoumang Singson scored the consolation for Odisha FC.

The win helped NorthEast United finish on top of Group E with nine points from three matches while Odisha FC crashed out finishing its campaign on three points. 

The result:
NorthEast United FC 5 (Jithin 17, 20, Tankadhar 56-og, Guillermo 75, Thoi 85) bt Odisha FC 1 (Singson 64)

