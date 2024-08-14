Durand Cup 2024: Indian footballer Ashutosh taken in ambulance after head injury in Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army

Jamshedpur FC’s Ashutosh Mehta sustained a head injury during the Durand Cup 2024 match against the Indian Army Football Team (IAFT), and was escorted in an ambulance, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Mehta, who joined Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2024-25 season, clashed with an IAFT footballer while trying to get the ball off him and hurt his head in the 25th minute, with the Ambulance immediately rushing into the field for his assistance.

He was replaced by Shubham Sarangi, another new recruit for the Men of Steel, this season. Khalid Jamil’s side sits atop Group D and leads 1-0 in the match at the moment.

If Jamshedpur wins this match, it will sail into the quarterfinals easily. However, it can also qualify as one of the two best second-placed teams, if it loses the match.