MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is David Lalhlansanga? The goal scorer for East Bengal in AFC Champions League 2 prelims against Altyn Asyr

East Bengal opened the scoring against Turkmen side Altyn Asyr when David Lalhansanga scored for the Red-and-Gold Brigade, in their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary round match.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 19:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
David in training for East Bengal.
David in training for East Bengal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

David in training for East Bengal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal opened the scoring against Turkmen side Altyn Asyr when David Lalhansanga scored for the Red-and-Gold Brigade in the seventh minute, in their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary round match in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Lalhlansanga, the top scorer in last year’s Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, joined East Bengal on a three-year deal, before the 2024-25 season. He also played a pivotal role in Mohammedan Sporting Club’s maiden I-League triumph with five goals and two assists.

Hailing from Mizoram, Lalhlansanga rose through Aizawl FC’s youth ranks before being promoted to Aizawl’s first team in the 2019-20 season. After spending three seasons with the Mizoram capital side, David moved to Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2023.

The 22-year-old made an immediate impact in the Durand Cup, winning the Golden Boot award with six goals and one assist in just three matches, including four goals in a group stage match against Jamshedpur FC.

Recently, Lalhlansanga was selected to be part of the Indian squad that faced Kuwait and Qatar in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “David is one of our Indian recruits whom we had been trying hard to sign for a long time. He was the leading scorer in the Durand Cup and the CFL, which grabbed my attention. From that moment he became a target for our future plans. I am extremely happy to welcome a gem like him.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 1-2 ALT; Referee blows the whistle for halftime
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is David Lalhlansanga? The goal scorer for East Bengal in AFC Champions League 2 prelims against Altyn Asyr
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Practical master’ Dodda Ganesh wants to make Kenya qualify for upcoming World Cups
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Indian footballer Ashutosh taken in ambulance after head injury in Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands’ Daley Blind announces international retirement
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Indian footballer Ashutosh taken in ambulance after head injury in Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is David Lalhlansanga? The goal scorer for East Bengal in AFC Champions League 2 prelims against Altyn Asyr
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Anwar Ali not playing for East Bengal in their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary round match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF to organise two charity matches for Wayand and Himachal Pradesh landslides
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: How did EBFC qualify for AFC Champions League 2 prelims?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 1-2 ALT; Referee blows the whistle for halftime
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is David Lalhlansanga? The goal scorer for East Bengal in AFC Champions League 2 prelims against Altyn Asyr
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Practical master’ Dodda Ganesh wants to make Kenya qualify for upcoming World Cups
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Indian footballer Ashutosh taken in ambulance after head injury in Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands’ Daley Blind announces international retirement
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment