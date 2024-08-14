AIFF to organise two charity matches for Wayand and Himachal Pradesh landslides

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Wednesday, announced its plans to organise two charity football matches in aid of relief work in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

As proposed by the AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the board is working towards scheduling its first benefit match in Manjeri (Malappuram), Kerala, on August 30 with Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club agreeing to play the fund-raiser against a Super League Kerala XI.

September 2 has been proposed as the date for the second charity match in Lucknow.

“I’m happy that one of India’s oldest clubs, Mohammedan Sporting, immediately agreed to our proposal for the cause of humanity. We are also in advance conversation with two clubs for the Lucknow match,” Chaubey said in a statement.

“Sport is a powerful medium to offer comfort and heal humanity after such tragedies. We often celebrate cups won by clubs; let’s now come together to raise the cup of solidarity,” he added.

Both Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are faced with devastating natural disasters, with the southern state yet to come to terms with the aftermath of a massive landslide in Wayanad, while Himachal continues to receive rain-related fresh floods and landslides, affecting lifelines at multiple locations.