Durand Cup 2024: Mohammedan Sporting downs Indian Navy to pick up its first win, finishes second in group

Punjab FC finished its group league engagements tied with Kerala Blasters on seven points which qualified to the quarterfinals while Punjab FC remained the best second placed team currently in the tournament. 

Published : Aug 13, 2024 22:59 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2024 group stage match.
infoIcon

Mohammedan Sporting SC picked up the first win of the tournament in its concluding Group B league outing as it downed Indian Navy FT by a solitary goal in the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Tuesday.

Midfielder Sujit Singh scored the only goal of the match midway through the opening half to secure the full quota of points for Mohammedan Sporting, which ended its campaign on four points gained from a win and a draw.

It lost against Bengaluru FC, which qualified to the quarterfinals with an all-win record.

Mohammedan Sporting finished in second place with four points while the Indian Navy lost all its three matches. Inter Kashi tied with Mohammedan Sporting on points but fell to the third spot with an inferior goal difference.

This was virtually the end of the road for Sporting as there are five teams with six or more points competing for the two quarterfinal spots reserved for the two best runners-up.

ALSO READ | East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby

Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC got the better of local challenger Rangdajied United FC 2-0 in a Group F match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Both the goals were scored by the Tribhuvan Army forward Gillespye Karki, who found the target once in each half.

This was the first win for the Nepalese Army team, which finished third in the group with three points while Rangdajied, which replaced Hyderabad FC after it failed to turn up, lost all three matches to finish at the bottom of the group. Host Shillong Lajong FC and FC Goa occupy the top two positions in the group with six points each and will meet on August 17 to decide the team qualifying to the last-eight stage.

The result:
Group B (Kolkata): Mohammedan SC 1 (Sujit Singh 25) bt Indian Navy FT 0.
Group F (Shillong): Tribhuvan Army FC 2 (Gillespye Karki 21, 57-pen) bt Rangdajied United 0.

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

Mohammedan Sporting /

Inter Kashi /

Tribhuvan Army

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
