MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe likely to make Real Madrid debut, Atalanta’s coach hopes he plays

Real Madrid has a slew of world-class forwards at its disposal for the club’s first competitive game of the 2024-25 season. And Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperino wants them all to play against his team.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 22:41 IST , WARSAW - 2 MINS READ

AP
Kylian Mbappe was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month, after playing in the European Championship with France, but wasn’t part of the squad on its U.S. tour.
Kylian Mbappe was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month, after playing in the European Championship with France, but wasn’t part of the squad on its U.S. tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month, after playing in the European Championship with France, but wasn’t part of the squad on its U.S. tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe. Vinícius Júnior. Endrick. Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo. Arda Guler.

Real Madrid has a slew of world-class forwards at its disposal for the club’s first competitive game of the 2024-25 season.

And Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperino wants them all to play against his team in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

“You don’t know who to hope might not play,” Gasperini said Tuesday, soon after arriving at the National Stadium in Warsaw where the match will be played.

“So I hope they pick their best team because you can only produce your best when you come up against the best opposition.”

Mbappe is the biggest draw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club Paris Saint-Germain. He was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month, after playing in the European Championship with France, but wasn’t part of the squad on its U.S. tour.

Also read | Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward, suggests report

He started training with Madrid last week and is expected to feature for the 15-time European champions against Atalanta.

The Italian team will start as the underdog, like it was before beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to win the club’s first European title and first trophy in 61 years.

“We come without usual feel-good factor,” Gasperini said through a translator, “and with our usual desire to shock and amaze.”

The Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

UEFA Super Cup /

Real Madrid /

Atlanta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal looks to usher into continental stage with a bang against Altyn Asyr
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Leipzig signs Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa from Brugge
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Highlights: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers verdict on India wrestler’s plea to August 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Mohammedan Sporting downs Indian Navy to pick up its first win, finishes second in group
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe likely to make Real Madrid debut, Atalanta’s coach hopes he plays
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Leipzig signs Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa from Brugge
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe likely to make Real Madrid debut, Atalanta’s coach hopes he plays
    AP
  3. Premier League: Bournemouth signs Julian Araujo from Barcelona
    AFP
  4. Premier League: West Ham United signs Wan Bissaka from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  5. From EFL Championship to top division: Which clubs have been promoted to the Premier League this season?
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal looks to usher into continental stage with a bang against Altyn Asyr
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Leipzig signs Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa from Brugge
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Highlights: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers verdict on India wrestler’s plea to August 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Mohammedan Sporting downs Indian Navy to pick up its first win, finishes second in group
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe likely to make Real Madrid debut, Atalanta’s coach hopes he plays
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment