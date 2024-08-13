MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward, suggests report

Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City is facing the charges for alleged breaches of regulations and financial rules between 2009 and 2023.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 12:12 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Manchester City’s players celebrate with the Community Shield trophy after beating Manchester United on penalties.
Manchester City's players celebrate with the Community Shield trophy after beating Manchester United on penalties. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s players celebrate with the Community Shield trophy after beating Manchester United on penalties. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City’s hearing into 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations could be brought forward to next month, according to a report in The Times.

The newspaper said on Monday that the start of an independent commission hearing, planned for November, would now begin in mid-to-late September. The hearing is scheduled to last 10 weeks, with a verdict likely to be delivered early in 2025.

Neither the Premier League nor Manchester City have commented.

The report added that the outcome of a separate legal case that City has brought against league rules that regulate how clubs strike sponsorship or revenue deals with businesses linked to their owners, is now due in the next fortnight.

ALSO READ | Premier League preview: Man City eyes record-extending fifth straight title but faces tough challenges both on and off the pitch

That in turn, said the paper, would allow the hearing into the 115 charges -- all of which City deny - to be brought forward, provided there are no further legal delays.

Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City is facing charges for alleged breaches of regulations and financial rules between 2009 and 2023.

If found guilty, City, who last season won an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title, could face points deductions and even relegation from the Premier League.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League 2024-25

