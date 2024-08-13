MagazineBuy Print

Flick’s Barcelona stumbles against Monaco in final friendly

The German coach took charge of his first home match since he was appointed in May, but after solid results on US tour, including a win over Real Madrid, the Catalans crumbled at the Olympic Stadium.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 11:38 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick looks dejected.
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick looks dejected. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick looks dejected. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona fell to a bruising 3-0 defeat against Ligue 1 side Monaco in a final tune-up friendly before La Liga starts later this week.

The German coach took charge of his first home match since he was appointed in May, but after solid results on its US tour, including a win over Real Madrid, the Catalans crumbled at the Olympic Stadium.

Monaco took the lead early in the second half of Barcelona’s traditional Joan Gamper Trophy curtain-raiser through Lamine Camara, before Breel Embolo swiftly doubled the advantage.

Ilkay Gundogan departed after suffering a blow to the head, while Flick brought on Spain’s Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal to try and spark a flat Barca into life.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr open to one billion euros Saudi offer, sources say

The 17-year-old excited briefly but supporters ended up whistling their side after Christian Mawissa smashed home Monaco’s third late on.

Barcelona, aiming to snatch the Spanish title back from rivals Real Madrid, start their La Liga campaign on Saturday with a difficult trip to face Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos, which followed up last season’s league and Champions League double by signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe, begins its domestic campaign on Sunday against Real Mallorca.

