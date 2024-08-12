Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund has signed German forward Maximilian Beier from TSG Hoffenheim on a five-year contract, both Bundesliga clubs said on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who recently made his debut for the German national team, will help bolster the attack of last season’s Champions League runner-up, as striker Niclas Fuellkrug recently departed for West Ham United.

Borussia Dortmund hat Fußball-Nationalspieler Maximilian Beier (21) verpflichtet. Der Torjäger absolvierte heute in Dortmund den obligatorischen Medizincheck und unterschrieb anschließend einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2029.



The financial details were not disclosed, however, German media said that Dortmund will pay around 28.5 million euros for Beier.