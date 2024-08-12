Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund has signed German forward Maximilian Beier from TSG Hoffenheim on a five-year contract, both Bundesliga clubs said on Monday.
The 21-year-old, who recently made his debut for the German national team, will help bolster the attack of last season’s Champions League runner-up, as striker Niclas Fuellkrug recently departed for West Ham United.
The financial details were not disclosed, however, German media said that Dortmund will pay around 28.5 million euros for Beier.
