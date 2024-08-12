MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim

The 21-year-old, who recently made his debut for the German national team, will help bolster the attack of last season’s Champions League runner-up

Published : Aug 12, 2024 23:28 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
German footballer Maximilian Beier.
German footballer Maximilian Beier. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

German footballer Maximilian Beier. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund has signed German forward Maximilian Beier from TSG Hoffenheim on a five-year contract, both Bundesliga clubs said on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who recently made his debut for the German national team, will help bolster the attack of last season’s Champions League runner-up, as striker Niclas Fuellkrug recently departed for West Ham United.

The financial details were not disclosed, however, German media said that Dortmund will pay around 28.5 million euros for Beier.

  Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim
Reuters
    Reuters
  Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
Saikat Chakraborty
    Saikat Chakraborty
  Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna looks to pay back love of fans with silver lining at Durand Cup 2024
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
Reuters
    Reuters
  Durand Cup 2024: Bodoland FC wins seven-goal thriller over BSF to keep knockout chances alive
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
  Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim
Reuters
    Reuters
  Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs Serhou Guirassy from VFB Stuttgart
Reuters
    Reuters
  Bayern Munich signs Joao Palhinha from Fulham
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Champions League runner-up Dortmund signs Germany defender Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart
AP
    AP
  Bayern Munich announces signing of winger Olise from Crystal Palace
Reuters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

