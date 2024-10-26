MagazineBuy Print

Messi-cam on TikTok shows Inter Miami star’s every move during his MLS playoff debut

There was a “Messi-cam” focused on the Inter Miami superstar for his team’s playoff opener on Friday night against Atlanta.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 11:14 IST , Fort Lauderdale - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half against the Atlanta United.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half against the Atlanta United. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half against the Atlanta United. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lionel Messi’s every move was on display in his Major League Soccer playoff debut.

Every touch. Every shot attempt. Even when he wasn’t doing anything at all, it was shown.

There was a “Messi-cam” focused on the Inter Miami superstar for his team’s playoff opener on Friday night against Atlanta. Nothing but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner livestreamed on MLS’ TikTok account for the duration of the match.

It captured the excitement surrounding Inter Miami, which surged in popularity when Messi arrived midway through the 2023 season.

Inter Miami is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after setting MLS records for points (74) and winning percentage (.765).

READ | Messi combines with Alba to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United in MLS playoff first leg

Messi, coming off a hat-trick in the regular-season finale, is in contention for league MVP despite missing nearly half the MLS season because of injury and commitments to Argentina’s national team. He finished with 20 goals and 16 assists. Luis Suarez also scored 20 goals, joining Messi to become the first pair of MLS teammates to reach that milestone in a season.

Messi didn’t score in the first half on Friday, but he had several chances, including on back-to-back tries that were denied by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

The 37-year-old smiled and hugged his teammates when Suarez scored the opening goal less than two minutes into the match.

He was shown blowing past a defender and with one swift touch firing a strike from outside the box, which Guzan pushed out the top of the goal, and later placing both hands on his head and looking up into the stands when Guzan denied him again.

Fans stood for most of the first half. And those closest to the pitch leaned forward with their phones stretched up as far as their arms would allow to capture photos and video of Messi when he got close

