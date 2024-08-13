MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby

East Bengal announced the signing of India centre-back Anwar Ali on a five-year deal on an undisclosed fee from Delhi FC, the Indian Super League announced on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 18:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for Indian Arrows in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played 46 matches so far.
Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for Indian Arrows in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played 46 matches so far. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for Indian Arrows in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played 46 matches so far. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal announced the signing of India centre-back Anwar Ali on a five-year deal on an undisclosed fee from Delhi FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.

A regular centre-back for the National team, Anwar has played 22 matches for the Blue Tigers so far since making his international debut in March 2022, winning the Tri-Nation series (2023), the Intercontinental Cup (2023) and the SAFF Championship (2023).

Anwar Ali in action for India during the SAFF Championship 2023 football semifinal match between India and Lebanon.
Anwar Ali in action for India during the SAFF Championship 2023 football semifinal match between India and Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Anwar Ali in action for India during the SAFF Championship 2023 football semifinal match between India and Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

He was also a vital member of the Indian team that participated in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 on home soil.

“In Anwar we have got another national team player who will give us much-needed experience at the top level and the quality and physicality in the squad that we are trying to build for the next few years,” Carles Cuadrat, East Bengla’s coach, said.

“It’s essential for players to believe in what you are doing as a coach, before joining a new project. I am happy to see how some young players in Indian football have realized this season that Emami East Bengal is the club where they can take the next step in their careers.”

Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for Indian Arrows in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played 46 matches so far.

“I am honored and excited to wear the Red & Gold jersey. The reception that I got at the Kolkata Airport was overwhelming and the fans have already shown me a lot of love and support,” Anwar said, after joining the club.

“I want to dedicate the best years of my career to this iconic club and its passionate fans. Everytime I take the field, I want to make our fans proud and happy. Joy East Bengal!”

Related Topics

Anwar Ali /

East Bengal /

Minerva Academy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. I understand Vinesh Phogat’s situation, but I don’t think she should get silver: Paris 2024 wrestling gold medallist Rei Higuchi
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Coimbatore Open: Harshjeet Singh Sethie sets sight on defending title
    Rayan Rozario
  4. BFI invites application for new foreign coach after disappointing showing in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Sinner plays down hip issue, building up for US Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal announces live streaming partner for AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 1-0 INFT; Sujit scores solitary goal to bag three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2024, live streaming info: Predicted lineups and when, where to watch MSC v INFT?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bodoland FC wins seven-goal thriller over BSF to keep knockout chances alive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. I understand Vinesh Phogat’s situation, but I don’t think she should get silver: Paris 2024 wrestling gold medallist Rei Higuchi
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Coimbatore Open: Harshjeet Singh Sethie sets sight on defending title
    Rayan Rozario
  4. BFI invites application for new foreign coach after disappointing showing in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Sinner plays down hip issue, building up for US Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment