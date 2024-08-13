East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby

East Bengal announced the signing of India centre-back Anwar Ali on a five-year deal on an undisclosed fee from Delhi FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.

A regular centre-back for the National team, Anwar has played 22 matches for the Blue Tigers so far since making his international debut in March 2022, winning the Tri-Nation series (2023), the Intercontinental Cup (2023) and the SAFF Championship (2023).

Anwar Ali in action for India during the SAFF Championship 2023 football semifinal match between India and Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

He was also a vital member of the Indian team that participated in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 on home soil.

“In Anwar we have got another national team player who will give us much-needed experience at the top level and the quality and physicality in the squad that we are trying to build for the next few years,” Carles Cuadrat, East Bengla’s coach, said.

“It’s essential for players to believe in what you are doing as a coach, before joining a new project. I am happy to see how some young players in Indian football have realized this season that Emami East Bengal is the club where they can take the next step in their careers.”

Last year, Anwar Ali dreamt of playing for a Kolkata-based club.



He then went on to play for Mohun Bagan and now he has completed the switch to city rival East Bengal.



Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for Indian Arrows in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played 46 matches so far.

“I am honored and excited to wear the Red & Gold jersey. The reception that I got at the Kolkata Airport was overwhelming and the fans have already shown me a lot of love and support,” Anwar said, after joining the club.

“I want to dedicate the best years of my career to this iconic club and its passionate fans. Everytime I take the field, I want to make our fans proud and happy. Joy East Bengal!”