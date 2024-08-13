MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Bournemouth signs Julian Araujo from Barcelona

Araujo agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club after ending his one-year stay at Barca.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 21:47 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Julian Araujo joins Bournemouth from Barcelona.
File Photo: Julian Araujo joins Bournemouth from Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Julian Araujo joins Bournemouth from Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bournemouth signed Mexico defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona in a deal worth a reported £8.5 million ($10.9 million) on Tuesday.

Araujo agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club after ending his one-year stay at Barca.

Born in California, the 23-year-old right-back started his career at LA Galaxy before moving to the Camp Nou in 2023.

Araujo, who never made a competitive appearance for Barca, spent last season on loan at Las Palmas and is Bournemouth’s fifth signing since the end of last term.

“Julian is someone who we have tracked for a while now and we’re delighted to bring him to AFC Bournemouth,” chief executive Neill Blake said.

ALSO READ | From EFL Championship to top division: Which clubs have been promoted to the Premier League this season?

“He’s a young player with high potential and we’re pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature.”

Araujo represented the United States at youth level and won one senior cap before switching allegiance to Mexico in 2021.

“We believe that we have all the tools here for Julian to build on the quality he already has and we really look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium,” Blake said.

Bournemouth start their Premier League campaign at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

AFC Bournemouth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Bournemouth signs Julian Araujo from Barcelona
    AFP
  2. ‘PAK 92.97’: Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem for record-breaking throw at Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers verdict on India wrestler’s plea to August 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. I understand Vinesh Phogat’s situation, but I don’t think she should get silver: Paris 2024 wrestling gold medallist Rei Higuchi
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict for joint silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024 delayed till August 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Bournemouth signs Julian Araujo from Barcelona
    AFP
  2. Premier League: West Ham United signs Wan Bissaka from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  3. From EFL Championship to top division: Which clubs have been promoted to the Premier League this season?
    AP
  4. Flick’s Barcelona stumbles against Monaco in final friendly
    AFP
  5. Chelsea defender Caleb Wiley to spend season on loan at Strasbourg
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Bournemouth signs Julian Araujo from Barcelona
    AFP
  2. ‘PAK 92.97’: Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem for record-breaking throw at Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers verdict on India wrestler’s plea to August 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. I understand Vinesh Phogat’s situation, but I don’t think she should get silver: Paris 2024 wrestling gold medallist Rei Higuchi
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict for joint silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024 delayed till August 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment