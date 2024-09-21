MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Empoli wins to record its best start; Torino goes top with win at Verona

In Verona, Torino went top of the league with a 3-2 win. The home side played most of the match with 10 men after Pawel Dawidowicz was sent off in the 21st minute.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 08:07 IST , ITALY - 2 MINS READ

AP
Verona’s Flavius Daniliuc, left, and Torino’s Njie Alieu battle for the ball during a Serie A match.
Verona’s Flavius Daniliuc, left, and Torino’s Njie Alieu battle for the ball during a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Verona’s Flavius Daniliuc, left, and Torino’s Njie Alieu battle for the ball during a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP

English midfielder Tino Anjorin marked his first start for Empoli by setting up the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday.

The win was Empoli’s fifth game in a row undefeated, the club’s best start to a season in Serie A.

Anjorin made his full debut after a summer move from Chelsea and his neat pass through the defense set up Lorenzo Colombo after 33 minutes.

Sebastiano Esposito added a second three minutes into the second half.

Cagliari has not hit the net in its last three games. It has two points from five games.

In Verona, Torino went top of the league with a 3-2 win. The home side played most of the match with 10 men after Pawel Dawidowicz was sent off in the 21st minute.

ALSO READ | New home of Manchester United to be built by firm which designed Lusail Stadium for FIFA World Cup 2022

Torino took the lead after 10 minutes when poor defending allowed Antonio Sanabria through on goal, and the Paraguayan striker made no mistake.

Grigoris Kastanos equalized two minutes later when he smacked a stunning drive into the roof off the net from 20 meters out.

The towering Duvan Zapata put Torino back in front with a trademark header 12 minutes before the break, and Scotland striker Che Adams sealed the result with a low drive from 25 meters out 12 minutes from the final whistle.

Daniel Mosquera pulled one back for Verona in stoppage time.

Torino was one point ahead of Udinese and two clear of Napoli, both of whom have played a game less.

Related Topics

Serie A 2024-25 /

Torino /

Cagliari /

Empoli /

Chelsea /

Verona /

Napoli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND leads BAN by 308 runs; Gill, Pant at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Empoli wins to record its best start; Torino goes top with win at Verona
    AP
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Fritz-Shelton draws Team World level with Europe following doubles victory over Alcaraz-Zverev
    Reuters
  4. AFG vs SA, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz and Rashid lead Afghanistan to first ODI series win over South Africa
    AP
  5. SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Why is there a rest day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Empoli wins to record its best start; Torino goes top with win at Verona
    AP
  2. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo, Talisca on target as Al Nassr cruises past Al Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr highlights, ETT 0-3 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo, Talisca, Al Najdi strikes guide Nassr to comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s football: Euro 2024 host Germany to bid for hosting Women’s Euros in 2029
    AFP
  5. Man City coach Guardiola says push must come from players if they want more favourable schedule
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND leads BAN by 308 runs; Gill, Pant at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Empoli wins to record its best start; Torino goes top with win at Verona
    AP
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Fritz-Shelton draws Team World level with Europe following doubles victory over Alcaraz-Zverev
    Reuters
  4. AFG vs SA, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz and Rashid lead Afghanistan to first ODI series win over South Africa
    AP
  5. SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Why is there a rest day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment