MLS 2024-25: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit struggling New York City FC

Messi (14 goals, 14 assists) and Luis Suarez (17 goals, six assists) came off the bench as substitutes on Wednesday. Suarez scored his team’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw against NYCFC on March 30.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 08:40 IST , MIAMI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) | Photo Credit: Miguel Martinez
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) | Photo Credit: Miguel Martinez

Superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC will continue the team’s pursuit of the Supporters’ Shield on Saturday afternoon when it visits struggling New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Messi’s second match in his return to action from injury was not as productive as his first. The eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient followed up a two-goal, one-assist performance in Miami’s 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union last Saturday by seeing his side allow a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Messi (14 goals, 14 assists) and Luis Suarez (17 goals, six assists) came off the bench as substitutes on Wednesday. Suarez scored his team’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw against NYCFC on March 30.

David Ruiz scored his first goal of the season in the first half against Atlanta. Leo Campana added his franchise-best 30th career tally across all competitions in the second for the Herons (19-4-6, 63 points), who are eight points up on both FC Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Galaxy in the race for the most points in MLS.

New home of Manchester United to be built by firm which designed Lusail Stadium for FIFA World Cup 2022

Miami manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino and midfielder Sergio Busquets were suspended for that match for accumulation of yellow cards.

“I think the young players did a good job,” Herons assistant coach Javier Morales said, per The Miami Herald. “It’s not easy after not playing a lot to be thrown on the field from one day to the next.”

NYCFC (11-11-7, 40 points) saw its winless stretch extend to eight matches (0-3-5) following a 5-1 setback to the Union on Wednesday.

“Like I said before, if we were being outplayed or on our backs against teams, then I would sit here and say, ‘I’m worried about the postseason,’” NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said. “However, I’ve seen enough this season and enough within these games that gives me complete confidence that we’ll get back to winning ways and continue to win football matches.”

Alonso Martinez scored the lone goal for NYCFC. He also tallied for NYCFC in the previous encounter versus Miami.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

