Ligue 1 2024-25: Eight-goal Nice demolishes hapless Saint-Etienne in historic French rout

Nice notched six in a scintillating first half display and overall equalled its record number of goals scored in a Ligue 1 game.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 08:14 IST , NICE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Nice’s Dutch midfielder #08 Pablo Rosario (C) celebrates after scoring against AS Saint-Etienne.
Nice’s Dutch midfielder #08 Pablo Rosario (C) celebrates after scoring against AS Saint-Etienne. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Nice's Dutch midfielder #08 Pablo Rosario (C) celebrates after scoring against AS Saint-Etienne. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nice hammered Saint-Etienne 8-0 on Friday in an astonishing rout that marked the newly promoted side’s heaviest French league defeat in 73 years.

Nice notched six in a scintillating first half display and overall equalled its record number of goals scored in a Ligue 1 game.

The writing looked on the wall for visiting Saint-Etienne as early as the fourth minute when Dylan Batubinsika conceded an own goal.

Tanguy Ndombele made it 2-0 three minutes later when a poor clearance left him with a free shot at goal.

Most of the damage came down the right wing, where the Saint-Etienne defense was unable to cope with Nice’s surging runs and crosses. Mohamed-Ali Cho was rampant and he scored the third in the 24th followed by Youssoufa Moukoko two minutes later.

Evan Guessand scored a beautiful individual goal in the 36th and Moukoko added his second and Nice’s sixth three minutes later to leave Saint-Etienne reeling.

Franck Haise’s men took their foot off the gas in the second half but substitute Sofiane Diop still tapped in a seventh with 15 minutes remaining. Pablo Rosario completed the rout with an 85th-minute penalty.

The result moved Nice into fifth place. Saint-Etienne was 16th.

