India hammers Brunei 13-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, tops its qualification group

India had 11 different goalscorers as it destroyed Brunei 13-0 in its opening match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 qualifier at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Wednesday.

Vishal Yadav was the most prolific scorer for India with a brace in the first half, and completed his hat-trick with a composed finish in the 52nd minute. It was his strike in the 8th minute that had begun the goal rush and Brunei failed to get a grip on the match since.

India, coached by Ishfaq Ahmed, marched up the pitch regularly and scored five goals before half-time. After the break, the team chose to approach the game differently than taking the defensive path to protect the lead.

The strategy saw the young Blue Colts go from strength to strength as the result got more embarrassing for the Island nation. In the last 10 minutes of the match, it scored as many as it did in the first 45 minutes, topping its group after the match.

