MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Old Trafford gets new hero after Zirkzee scores late winner against Fulham for Man United

United struggled to break down its opponent in the first half, with captain Bruno Fernandes going closest to breaking the deadlock.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 07:42 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC.
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A late goal by new signing Joshua Zirkzee earned Manchester United a nervy 1-0 victory over Fulham in its Premier League season opener at Old Trafford on Friday.

Home supporters were in buoyant mood ahead of the first game of the English top-flight campaign, with four new recruits unveiled on the pitch and new faces in the United boardroom also in attendance.

Just as they did at home for much of last season, however, United struggled to break down its opponents in the first half, with captain Bruno Fernandes going closest to breaking the deadlock.

Frustrations grew after the break as it looked like a winner would elude the hosts, only for substitute Zirkzee to arrive right on cue three minutes from time to earn United victory. “To win here in my first home game and to grab a goal, it couldn’t be better,” Zirkzee told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been told (scoring at the Stretford End) is one of the best feelings at Man United. I’m so thankful and blessed I could experience it in my first game. It’s an amazing feeling,” he added. “Manchester United is a huge club. You should always strive for the best. That includes day by day giving 100%, that’s the plan. It’s all good vibes.”

READ MORE | Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast United thrashes Odisha 5-1 to top group

Without a Premier League title since 2013 and having addressed key problem areas in the transfer market, United supporters are expecting better than their eighth-placed finish last term.

When the action started on a fine evening, however, the mood around the stadium was less enthusiastic as United again looked short of ideas in attack.

A smart save from goalkeeper Andre Onana kept an early curling Kenny Tete effort out while Fernandes was presented with two golden opportunities but was denied by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Midfielder Mason Mount, handed a starting spot in the United team after an injury-ravaged first season in Manchester, went close early in the second half as the hosts pressed.

More wayward passing led to groans from supporters, however, before despair turned to jubilation at the death when substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Zirkzee combined to create the winner.

United have more wins and more points from its opening games of Premier League campaigns than any other team, but this performance suggested there is still much to be done for manager Erik ten Hag.

Related stories

Related Topics

Joshua Zirkzee /

Manchester United /

English Premier League /

Fulham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Old Trafford gets new hero after Zirkzee scores late winner against Fulham for Man United
    Reuters
  2. Vinesh Phogat returns to India Live Updates: Indian wrestler to land in New Delhi at 10 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee
    Reuters
  4. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Old Trafford gets new hero after Zirkzee scores late winner against Fulham for Man United
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee
    Reuters
  3. USWNT reclaims No. 1 ranking after striking gold in Paris 
    Reuters
  4. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester striker Daka out for a ‘few months’ with ankle injury, confirms manager Cooper
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Old Trafford gets new hero after Zirkzee scores late winner against Fulham for Man United
    Reuters
  2. Vinesh Phogat returns to India Live Updates: Indian wrestler to land in New Delhi at 10 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee
    Reuters
  4. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment