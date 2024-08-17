A late goal by new signing Joshua Zirkzee earned Manchester United a nervy 1-0 victory over Fulham in its Premier League season opener at Old Trafford on Friday.

Home supporters were in buoyant mood ahead of the first game of the English top-flight campaign, with four new recruits unveiled on the pitch and new faces in the United boardroom also in attendance.

Just as they did at home for much of last season, however, United struggled to break down its opponents in the first half, with captain Bruno Fernandes going closest to breaking the deadlock.

Frustrations grew after the break as it looked like a winner would elude the hosts, only for substitute Zirkzee to arrive right on cue three minutes from time to earn United victory. “To win here in my first home game and to grab a goal, it couldn’t be better,” Zirkzee told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been told (scoring at the Stretford End) is one of the best feelings at Man United. I’m so thankful and blessed I could experience it in my first game. It’s an amazing feeling,” he added. “Manchester United is a huge club. You should always strive for the best. That includes day by day giving 100%, that’s the plan. It’s all good vibes.”

Without a Premier League title since 2013 and having addressed key problem areas in the transfer market, United supporters are expecting better than their eighth-placed finish last term.

When the action started on a fine evening, however, the mood around the stadium was less enthusiastic as United again looked short of ideas in attack.

A smart save from goalkeeper Andre Onana kept an early curling Kenny Tete effort out while Fernandes was presented with two golden opportunities but was denied by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Midfielder Mason Mount, handed a starting spot in the United team after an injury-ravaged first season in Manchester, went close early in the second half as the hosts pressed.

More wayward passing led to groans from supporters, however, before despair turned to jubilation at the death when substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Zirkzee combined to create the winner.

United have more wins and more points from its opening games of Premier League campaigns than any other team, but this performance suggested there is still much to be done for manager Erik ten Hag.