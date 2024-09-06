Indian sports wrap, September 6: Shourya Saini wins 50m rifle-3P gold in World Deaf Shooting Championships

SHOOTING
Shourya wins gold in Deaf Shooting World Championships
Shourya Saini shot 452.4, after a qualification world record of 580, to clinch the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the second World Deaf shooting championships in Hannover, Germany on Friday.
Shourya, a trainee of coach Anjali Bhagwat, beat Oleksandr Kostyk of Ukraine by nearly 10 points for the gold. He had earlier won the 10m air rifle silver behind compatriot Dhanush Srikanth. The bronze medal was also won by an Indian, Murtaza Vania.
Khushagra Rajawat finished fourth in the event.
Chetan Sapkal also medalled for India, clinching bronze in the men’s 25m sports pistol.
The results:
Men:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Vivaan, Ranjhana win big in AITA junior tournament
Vivaan Mirdha and Ranjhana Sangram won a double crown each in the AITA super series junior tennis tournament at the Harvest Academy, Jassowal in Ludhiana.
Unseeded Vivaan won the under-16 boys title by beating Abhinav Choudhari 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Seeded second, Vivaan beat third seed Viraj Choudhary 6-1, 6-1 for the under-14 title.
While Vivaan did not drop a set in winning the both the singles events, Ranjhana Sangram dropped one set on way to winning the girls under-16 and 14 titles.
The results:
Boys:
Girls:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
