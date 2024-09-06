Indian sports wrap, September 6: Shourya Saini wins 50m rifle-3P gold in World Deaf Shooting Championships

SHOOTING

Shourya wins gold in Deaf Shooting World Championships

Shourya Saini shot 452.4, after a qualification world record of 580, to clinch the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the second World Deaf shooting championships in Hannover, Germany on Friday.

Shourya, a trainee of coach Anjali Bhagwat, beat Oleksandr Kostyk of Ukraine by nearly 10 points for the gold. He had earlier won the 10m air rifle silver behind compatriot Dhanush Srikanth. The bronze medal was also won by an Indian, Murtaza Vania.

Khushagra Rajawat finished fourth in the event.

Chetan Sapkal also medalled for India, clinching bronze in the men’s 25m sports pistol.

The results: Men: 25m Sports pistol: 1. Serhii Ohorodnyk (UKR) 555; 2. Oleksandr kolodii (UKR) 539; 3. Chetan Sapkal (IND) 534. 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Shourya Saini 452.4 (580 WR); 2. Oleksandr Kostyk (Ukr) 442.6 (571); 3. Dmytro Staroselets (Ukr) 432.0 (569); 4. Kushagra Rajawat 416.5 (571).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Vivaan, Ranjhana win big in AITA junior tournament

Vivaan Mirdha and Ranjhana Sangram won a double crown each in the AITA super series junior tennis tournament at the Harvest Academy, Jassowal in Ludhiana.

Unseeded Vivaan won the under-16 boys title by beating Abhinav Choudhari 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Seeded second, Vivaan beat third seed Viraj Choudhary 6-1, 6-1 for the under-14 title.

Champions and runners-up of AITA super series junior tennis in Jassowal, Ludhiana. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While Vivaan did not drop a set in winning the both the singles events, Ranjhana Sangram dropped one set on way to winning the girls under-16 and 14 titles.

The results: Boys: Under-16 (final): Vivaan Mirdha bt Abhinav Choudhari 6-3, 6-4; Semifinals: Abhinav bt Aryaveer Sharma 6-2, 6-1; Vivaan bt Arindam Joshi 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (final): Viraj Choudhary & Sanidhya Dhar Dwivedi bt Jay Gaikwad & Pradyumna Tatachar 6-2, 6 2. Under-14 (final): Vivaan Mirdha bt Viraj Choudhary 6-1, 6-1; Semifinals: Viraj bt Paranjay Siwach 2-2 (retired); Vivaan bt Divey Malik 6-2, 6-3. Girls: Under-16 (final): Ranjhana Sangram bt Jahnavi Tammineedi 6-0, 6-2; Semifinals: Ranjhana bt Sajhi Jain 6 0, 7-5; Jahnavi bt Aashi Kashyap 6-4, 6-4. Under-14: Ranjhana Sangram bt Jahnavi Tammineedi 7-5, 6-1; Semifinals: Ranjhana bt Khushi Kadian 6-3, 6-1; Jahnavi bt Aashi Kashyap 6-4, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan