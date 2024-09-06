MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Angola snatches shock late victory over Ghana; Burundi beats Malawi 3-2

Ghana included six Premier League players in the starting line-up as it sought to atone for embarrassing group-stage exits from the 2022 and 2024 Cup of Nations tournaments.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 11:20 IST , Johannesburg - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Representational image: The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco.
Representational image: The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representational image: The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An added-time goal from substitute Felicio Milson gave Angola a shock 1-0 victory over Ghana in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi on Thursday.

When the Black Stars failed to clear a low cross, the visitor pounced with Serbia-based Milson pushing the ball past goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi from close range on 93 minutes.

Home supporters hurled dozens of plastic bottles onto the pitch after the final whistle to express their anger at the Group F matchday one result.

It was the first loss suffered by four-time African champion Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium since 2000.

Ghana included six Premier League players in the starting line-up as it sought to atone for embarrassing group-stage exits from the 2022 and 2024 Cup of Nations tournaments.

But a notable absentee was 120-cap midfielder Andre Ayew, 34. ‘Dede’ was overlooked by coach Otto Addo as he is currently clubless after being released by French Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre.

The Black Stars, who last won the competition in 1982, had more shots at goal and possession and passed more accurately, but could not break down the Angolan defence.

Angola reached the 2024 Cup of Nations quarterfinal before bowing out to eventual runner-up Nigeria, and share the Group F lead with Sudan, who beat Niger 1-0 on Wednesday.

In matchday two, former champion Sudan is away to Angola on Monday and Niger hosts Ghana the same day.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Qatar loses to UAE; Saudi Arabia held to 1-1 draw by Indonesia

Another unexpected result was Burundi winning 3-2 away to Malawi in Group L in Lilongwe with Mokono Eldhino snatching the 87th-minute match-winner.

Malawi twice equalised before suffering a loss that immediately puts it on the back foot in a mini-league completed by 2022 champion Senegal and Burkina Faso, who meet on Friday.

Faouzi Benzarti, a 74-year-old starting his fifth stint as Tunisia coach, had to wait 98 minutes before Ferjani Sassi netted to deliver a 1-0 Group A victory over Madagascar in Rades.

French second-tier forward Louis Mafouta scored twice as the Central African Republic -- one of 10 countries yet to qualify for the finals -- overcame Lesotho 3-1 in El Jadida.

The Group B fixture was switched to the Moroccan coastal city because the national stadium in Bangui does not meet international standards.

There are 10 qualifiers set for Friday with title-holders the Ivory Coast and former winners the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Zambia and Senegal debuting

