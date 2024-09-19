MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as chief operating officer

Kevin Lamour, currently UEFA’s deputy general secretary, will join FIFA as chief operating officer on Nov. 1, football’s world body told staff.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 13:01 IST , Geneva - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kevin Lamour, centre, looks on as he stands next to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.
Kevin Lamour, centre, looks on as he stands next to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kevin Lamour, centre, looks on as he stands next to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. | Photo Credit: AP

UEFA made a high-profile signing from UEFA on Wednesday, hiring one of the most respected executives in European football.

Kevin Lamour, currently UEFA’s deputy general secretary, will join FIFA as chief operating officer on Nov. 1, football’s world body told staff on Wednesday in an email seen by The Associated Press.

The 44-year-old French official has worked at UEFA in two different spells since 2007 and gained a reputation as an advocate for good governance in football bodies.

The move to FIFA reunites Lamour with its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafström. They worked together for several years at UEFA and on Infantino’s successful election campaign in 2016.

Lamour declined the chance to work for FIFA then, and soon returned to UEFA which he had left in 2015 after his longtime boss Michel Platini was investigated in financial wrongdoing with then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

READ | PSG’s Enrique: Told Michel that match with Girona was worse than childbirth

Lamour was not implicated in that case and was back running the UEFA president’s executive office for the new incumbent, Aleksander Ceferin.

Though FIFA and UEFA have often had tense relations under Infantino and Ceferin, the FIFA message to staff on Wednesday noted a “smooth and friendly transition while making Kevin available to us so quickly.”

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA /

FIFA /

Kevin Lamour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as chief operating officer
    AFP
  2. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 136/4; Jaiswal scores fifty; Hasan Mahmud picks four
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat fall after 50s for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City
    Reuters
  5. Hockey Asian Champions Trophy review: India’s journey to fifth title dotted with experiments and cautious optimism
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as chief operating officer
    AFP
  2. UWCL 2024-25: Manchester City puts five past Paris FC
    AFP
  3. League Cup: Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1
    AP
  4. ATL vs MIA, Major League Soccer: Miranchuk equaliser gives Atlanta 2-2 draw against Miami
    AP
  5. ATL vs MIA, Major League Soccer HIGHLIGHTS: Messi’s Inter Miami held 2-2 by Atlanta United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as chief operating officer
    AFP
  2. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 136/4; Jaiswal scores fifty; Hasan Mahmud picks four
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat fall after 50s for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City
    Reuters
  5. Hockey Asian Champions Trophy review: India’s journey to fifth title dotted with experiments and cautious optimism
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment