MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Qatar loses to UAE; Saudi Arabia held to 1-1 draw by Indonesia

The top two from each of the three groups in the Asian qualifiers progress directly to the 2026 finals in USA, Mexico and Canada with the third and fourth placed teams going into another round of qualifying. 

Published : Sep 06, 2024 11:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
UAE’s players celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia Zone qualifiers football match between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
UAE’s players celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia Zone qualifiers football match between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

UAE’s players celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia Zone qualifiers football match between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Qatar lost 3-1 to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia was held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesia, while six-times qualifier Iran secured a 1-0 win over visitors Kyrgyzstan in a dramatic opening to Asia’s third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia playing in Group C, struggled despite playing on home turf, with Salem Al-Dawsari seeing his 79th-minute penalty saved by Indonesia’s debutant goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Rangar Oratmangoen gave the Southeast Asians a surprise lead with a deflected shot after 19 minutes but Musab Al-Juwayr levelled the scores three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Iraq leads the standings in Group B as Aymen Hussein’s header earned his side a 1-0 win over Oman in Basra. Jordan and Kuwait, the other two teams in Group B, played out a 1-1 draw in Amman.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Japan thrashes China 7-0; Minamino hits double

In Group A, the UAE fought back to defeat Qatar 3-1 having gone behind to Ibrahim Al-Hassan’s 38th minute opener.

But goals from Harib Abdalla, Khaled Ibrahim and Ali Saleh in the final quarter of the game saw the visitor notch up a victory over the back-to-back Asian Cup winners.

Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan thanks to Mehdi Taremi’s 34th-minute goal while Uzbekistan also claimed three points when Jaliloddin Marsharipov’s strike handed North Korea a 1-0 loss in Tashkent.

The top two from each of the three groups progress directly to the 2026 finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada with the third and fourth placed teams going into another round of qualifying. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Qatar /

Saudi Arabia /

Iraq /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Qatar loses to UAE; Saudi Arabia held to 1-1 draw by Indonesia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Palestine gives South Korea scare in stalemate
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer-Navdeep partnership takes IND B 260/7 vs IND A; Harshit shines with 4 wickets, IND C 117/8 vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil camp with leg injury
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand adds Rangana Herath, Vikram Rathour to coaching staff for one-off Test against Afghanistan in India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Qatar loses to UAE; Saudi Arabia held to 1-1 draw by Indonesia
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil camp with leg injury
    Reuters
  3. Nations League: Denmark beats nine-man Switzerland 2-0; San Marino edges past Liechtenstein for first competitive win
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Spain plays out drab goalless draw against Serbia
    Reuters
  5. Argentina cruises past Chile in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier; Bolivia thrashes Venezuela 4-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Qatar loses to UAE; Saudi Arabia held to 1-1 draw by Indonesia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Palestine gives South Korea scare in stalemate
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer-Navdeep partnership takes IND B 260/7 vs IND A; Harshit shines with 4 wickets, IND C 117/8 vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil camp with leg injury
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand adds Rangana Herath, Vikram Rathour to coaching staff for one-off Test against Afghanistan in India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment