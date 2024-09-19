MagazineBuy Print

Dinamo Zagreb sacks coach Sergej Jakirovic after 9-2 defeat against Bayern Munich

Sandro Perkovic, a member of Jakirovic’s coaching staff, has been appointed caretaker manager.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 17:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 47-year-old Bosnian Sergej Jakirovic, who previously coached HNK Rijeka, was appointed head coach at Dinamo in February 2023.
The 47-year-old Bosnian Sergej Jakirovic, who previously coached HNK Rijeka, was appointed head coach at Dinamo in February 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon



Dinamo Zagreb manager Sergej Jakirovic left the club by mutual agreement on Thursday, two days after his shell-shocked side’s 9-2 defeat at Bayern Munich which set the record for the most goals scored by one team in a Champions League match.

Bayern’s Harry Kane netted four times, becoming the highest-scoring English player in European Cup history, with Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara’s goals a minor consolation for the Croats in their demolition at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.



He led Dinamo to its 25th league title and the Croatian Cup last season. Sandro Perkovic, a member of Jakirovic’s coaching staff, has been appointed caretaker manager.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City

“In such situations, the most important thing is to remain decent, and to put Dinamo’s interests first,” the club’s President Velimir Zajec said in s statement.

“It’s now up to us to make a quality decision about the new coach during this difficult moment for Dinamo and to get back on the winning track. We had a pleasant cooperation, and Jakirovic left an impression on me as a quality individual. I wish him lots of luck in his future career,” he said.

Dinamo is third in the domestic league standings with 13 points and visits Slaven Belupo on Saturday. It welcomes AS Monaco in its next Champions League game on October 2.

