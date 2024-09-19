MagazineBuy Print

Oman parts ways with coach Silhavy by mutual consent

Oman has yet to gain any points in Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 15:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jaroslav Silhavy during the World Cup qualifier against South Korea.
Jaroslav Silhavy during the World Cup qualifier against South Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jaroslav Silhavy during the World Cup qualifier against South Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Oman has parted ways with Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy by mutual consent, less than eight months after his appointment, the football association said on Thursday.

“Oman Football Association has agreed with the Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy and his assistant technical staff to terminate the contract by mutual consent between the two parties,” the association said in a statement on X.

“The Board of Directors of the Association extends its thanks to the coach for the period he spent as coach of our national team, wishing him success in his upcoming journey.”

Oman has yet to gain any points in Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. It lost its first two matches in the group, 1-0 against Iraq and 3-1 at home against South Korea.

Oman had announced the appointment of Silhavy on February 1, 2024 with a contract until 2026.

Silhavy had previously coached a number of clubs in the Czech Republic and had coached his country’s national team in 2018, leading it to the quarterfinals in Euro 2020 before stepping down after guiding the team to the Euro 2024 finals. 

