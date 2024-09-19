MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup: Defending champion Italy to face Argentina in Final Eight opener

Italy was without world number one Jannik Sinner for the Group Finals in which it won all three of its ties but the world number one could return in Malaga.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 18:27 IST , London

Reuters
Italy players pose for a picture after their  Group Finals matches.
Italy players pose for a picture after their  Group Finals matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy players pose for a picture after their  Group Finals matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning champion Italy will face Argentina in the Davis Cup Final 8 Knockout in Malaga in November with the United States set for a blockbuster clash against Australia.

The top eight nations qualified from the Group Finals and will play to a finish in the Spanish coastal city. Host Spain will face the Netherlands while Canada is up against Germany in its opening tie.

Ties will consist of two singles and a doubles decider.

Italy was without world number one Jannik Sinner for the Group Finals in which it won all three of its ties but the world number one could return in Malaga. Argentina qualified from a tough group including Britain and Canada.

ALSO READ | Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after 14 months

The U.S. was also under-strength in the Group Finals but the 32-times Davis Cup champion could call on some of its big guns in Malaga where it will need to get past Australia, the second most successful nation with 28 titles.

Italy and Spain are on opposite sides of the draw meaning a potential final showdown between Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

The Final 8 Knockout rounds take place between November 19-24 in the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Italy /

Jannik Sinner

