Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Simran in action soon in women’s 200m T12 heats; Yash Kumar finishes last; latest results, score

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Indians in action during Day 9 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday, September 6.

Updated : Sep 06, 2024 13:47 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Indians in action during Day 9 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, September 6.

  • September 06, 2024 13:45
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Simran and her guide Abhay Singh placed fourth in the women’s 100m T12 finals yesterday. Women’s 200m T12 will be the second event she competes in.

  • September 06, 2024 13:43
    Simran in Heats 5

    Simran will participate in the women’s 200m T12 Round 1 Heats 5 with Venezuela’s Alejandra Pérez and Valentina Petrillo of Italy. She has a better personal best and season best when compared to her competitors.

  • September 06, 2024 13:40
    Simran in action soon

    13:38 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran

  • September 06, 2024 13:37
    How to qualify for para canoe final qualification

    Winner of each heat qualify to Final A. Remainder to semifinals, where they fight for the ranking.

  • September 06, 2024 13:34
    Yash Kumar finishes last in heats

    Yash Kumar finished last in the men’s kayak single 200m KL1 Heats, clocking 1:03.28.

  • September 06, 2024 13:30
    Para canoe to start soon...

    Yash Kumar will take part in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats from 1:30pm onwards...

  • September 06, 2024 13:21
    Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken

    Paris Paralympics 2024: In the first four days of the quadrennial event, close to 40 world records across multiple sports have been broken.

  • September 06, 2024 13:10
    Paralympic closing ceremony deets are out!

    Paralympics 2024: More than 20 top French DJs to perform at Paris Games Closing Ceremony

    More than 20 top French DJs are set to feature at the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday that will give pride of place to electronic music.

  • September 06, 2024 13:02
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Kapil Parmar bagged India’s first ever Paralympic medal in judo, clinching a bronze in the men’s 60kg (J1) after defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira yesterday. 

  • September 06, 2024 12:55
    First Indian in action today!

    13:30 onwards - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar

  • September 06, 2024 12:37
    Who are the Indians in action?

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Indians in action today — September 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 6, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe, para athletics and para powerlifting.

  • September 06, 2024 12:31
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
