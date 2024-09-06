Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Simran in action soon in women’s 200m T12 heats; Yash Kumar finishes last; latest results, score

- September 06, 2024 13:45DID YOU KNOW?
Simran and her guide Abhay Singh placed fourth in the women’s 100m T12 finals yesterday. Women’s 200m T12 will be the second event she competes in.
- September 06, 2024 13:43Simran in Heats 5
Simran will participate in the women’s 200m T12 Round 1 Heats 5 with Venezuela’s Alejandra Pérez and Valentina Petrillo of Italy. She has a better personal best and season best when compared to her competitors.
- September 06, 2024 13:40Simran in action soon
13:38 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran
- September 06, 2024 13:37How to qualify for para canoe final qualification
Winner of each heat qualify to Final A. Remainder to semifinals, where they fight for the ranking.
- September 06, 2024 13:34Yash Kumar finishes last in heats
Yash Kumar finished last in the men’s kayak single 200m KL1 Heats, clocking 1:03.28.
- September 06, 2024 13:30Para canoe to start soon...
Yash Kumar will take part in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats from 1:30pm onwards...
- September 06, 2024 13:10Paralympic closing ceremony deets are out!
Kapil Parmar bagged India’s first ever Paralympic medal in judo, clinching a bronze in the men’s 60kg (J1) after defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira yesterday.
- September 06, 2024 12:55First Indian in action today!
13:30 onwards - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar
- September 06, 2024 12:37Who are the Indians in action?
- September 06, 2024 12:31Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
