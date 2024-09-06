MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; De Paul comes close to scoring; Messi out due to injury

ARG vs CHI Live score: Catch the live score and updates from the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match being played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Updated : Sep 06, 2024 06:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Argentina's Julian Alvarez in action against Chile.
Argentina's Julian Alvarez in action against Chile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Argentina's Julian Alvarez in action against Chile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match being played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

  • September 06, 2024 06:05
    33’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Collision inside the box

    De Paul whips in a cross from the right for Martinez inside the box. The Chile keeper Arias comes off his line and punches the ball away from danger, but ends up heavily colliding with Martinez.

    Both players go to the ground and the referee stops play for medical attention.

    Play resumes after both players are cleared to carry on.

  • September 06, 2024 06:03
    YELLOW CARD
    29’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Yellow card for De Paul

    A promising move from Chile is stopped by a foul by De Paul on Davila. He seemed to have escaped without a card until he went back to a grounded Davila to exchange some words.

    Once again the Chilean players crowd the referee and this time he reaches into his pocket and flashes the yellow card at De Paul.

  • September 06, 2024 05:59
    26’ ARG 0-0 CHI

    De Paul loses gives away the ball and Chile is on the attack now. The ball falls to Vargas who takes a touch and tries to shoot it with his left. Romero slides in a blocks the shot away for a corner.

    Finally some action at the other end of the pitch. 

  • September 06, 2024 05:53
    21’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Another save

    Freekick comes in from near the right corner flag for Argentina. The cross from De Paul is met by Gonzalez who keeps it on target, but it is an easy gather for Arias in the end.

  • September 06, 2024 05:52
    19’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Argentina is knocking on the door

    De Paul plays a ball through for Lautaro who gives it back with a spectacular backheel.

    De Paul charges into the box and strikes the ball with power and forces a good save from Arias.

  • September 06, 2024 05:48
    16’ ARG 0-0 CHI

    Argentina is playing with fire as Romero passes the ball back to Martinez, who in turn passes it sideward to Otamendi despite the incoming pressure from Eduardo Vargas. 

    The Argentine players keep calm and play the ball out from the Chilean press.

  • September 06, 2024 05:45
    14’ ARG 0-0 CHI

    De Paul finds Molina on the right. He tries to play a through ball to Alvarez into the box but there is too much power on the pass as it rolls out for a goal kick.

  • September 06, 2024 05:42
    10’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Chance

    Once again Molina drives down the right wing and squares the ball to Alvarez at the edge of the box. He turns and lays it off to De Paul who tries to hit it with the outside of his foot.

    Catalan gets in the way and head the ball away for a corner.

  • September 06, 2024 05:39
    6’ ARG 0-0 CHI | It’s getting fiery 

    Some heated moments already in the match as Romero brings down Victor Davila with a harsh challenge from behind in the middle of the pitch. 

    The Chilean players immediately crowd the referee asking for a card. The referee waves the players away and says no card. Romero is lucky to escape a yellow card there.

  • September 06, 2024 05:35
    3’ ARG 0-0 CHI

    Argentina maintains possession of the ball in the opening minutes of the match. Molina whips in a cross from the right which is brought down by Martinez inside the box. He cannot keep it under control as a charging Alvarez swipes at it.

    He fires it into the stands in the end.

  • September 06, 2024 05:32
    Match kicks off!!

    Argentina kicks off the match shooting from right to left.

  • September 06, 2024 05:27
    Match starts soon!!

    Angel Di Maria is felicitated and presented before the home crowd after he announced his retirement following Argentina’s Copa America 2024 triumph in July.

    The players have made their way into the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. Nicolas Otamendi leads Argentina while Mauricio Isla leads Chile.

  • September 06, 2024 05:21
    Argentina starting XI

    Emiliano Martinez (GK), Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi (C), Lisandro Martinez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez

  • September 06, 2024 05:10
    Lionel Messi will not be in action against Chile. Here’s why.

    ​​

    Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

    Lionel Messi will not be part of the Argentina squad that will take on Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

    ​​

  • September 06, 2024 05:04
    What happened the last time Argentina faced Chile?

    The last time Argentina and Chile faced each other was in the Copa America 2024 group stage, where Lionel Messi and Co. secured a 1-0 win, thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Lautaro Martinez.

  • September 06, 2024 04:51
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Played - 96

    Argentina - 63

    Chile - 8

    Draws - 25

  • September 06, 2024 04:38
    Chile starting XI

    Gabriel Arias (GK), Mauricio Isla (C), Paulo Diaz, Thomas Galdames, Matias Catalan, Marcelino Nunez, Rodrigo Echeverria, Felipe Loyola, Dario Osorio, Eduardo Vargas, Victor Davila 

  • September 06, 2024 04:30
    LINEUPS OUT !!

  • September 06, 2024 04:30
    PREVIEW

    World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will take on Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

    Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 15 points after winning five of the six matches it has played so far. Chile on the other hand are struggling in the eighth position with just one win in its six games (two draws and three losses).

    The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh-placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.

    Talisman Lionel Messi will not be available to play in the match after he was left out of the 28-man squad following an ankle injury sustained during last month’s Copa America final in the United States.

    River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out of the squad, as was striker Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from the national team after the Copa America.

    Coach Lionel Scaloni named midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos for the first time, along with young players with few international caps, including Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule

  • September 06, 2024 04:29
    Where to watch the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

    The Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India.

    You can follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

  • September 06, 2024 04:28
    When will the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?

    The Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on September 6, Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Chile /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; De Paul comes close to scoring; Messi out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Chile LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v CHI; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia
    Reuters
  5. Igor Stimac did a very good job as India coach: Manolo Márquez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; De Paul comes close to scoring; Messi out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia
    Reuters
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 900 career goals
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: Mbappe raring to go after Euros disappointment and Real move
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; De Paul comes close to scoring; Messi out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Chile LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v CHI; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia
    Reuters
  5. Igor Stimac did a very good job as India coach: Manolo Márquez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment