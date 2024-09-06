Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; De Paul comes close to scoring; Messi out due to injury

- September 06, 2024 06:0533’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Collision inside the box
De Paul whips in a cross from the right for Martinez inside the box. The Chile keeper Arias comes off his line and punches the ball away from danger, but ends up heavily colliding with Martinez.
Both players go to the ground and the referee stops play for medical attention.
Play resumes after both players are cleared to carry on.
- September 06, 2024 06:03YELLOW CARD29’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Yellow card for De Paul
A promising move from Chile is stopped by a foul by De Paul on Davila. He seemed to have escaped without a card until he went back to a grounded Davila to exchange some words.
Once again the Chilean players crowd the referee and this time he reaches into his pocket and flashes the yellow card at De Paul.
- September 06, 2024 05:5926’ ARG 0-0 CHI
De Paul loses gives away the ball and Chile is on the attack now. The ball falls to Vargas who takes a touch and tries to shoot it with his left. Romero slides in a blocks the shot away for a corner.
Finally some action at the other end of the pitch.
- September 06, 2024 05:5321’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Another save
Freekick comes in from near the right corner flag for Argentina. The cross from De Paul is met by Gonzalez who keeps it on target, but it is an easy gather for Arias in the end.
- September 06, 2024 05:5219’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Argentina is knocking on the door
De Paul plays a ball through for Lautaro who gives it back with a spectacular backheel.
De Paul charges into the box and strikes the ball with power and forces a good save from Arias.
- September 06, 2024 05:4816’ ARG 0-0 CHI
Argentina is playing with fire as Romero passes the ball back to Martinez, who in turn passes it sideward to Otamendi despite the incoming pressure from Eduardo Vargas.
The Argentine players keep calm and play the ball out from the Chilean press.
- September 06, 2024 05:4514’ ARG 0-0 CHI
De Paul finds Molina on the right. He tries to play a through ball to Alvarez into the box but there is too much power on the pass as it rolls out for a goal kick.
- September 06, 2024 05:4210’ ARG 0-0 CHI | Chance
Once again Molina drives down the right wing and squares the ball to Alvarez at the edge of the box. He turns and lays it off to De Paul who tries to hit it with the outside of his foot.
Catalan gets in the way and head the ball away for a corner.
- September 06, 2024 05:396’ ARG 0-0 CHI | It’s getting fiery
Some heated moments already in the match as Romero brings down Victor Davila with a harsh challenge from behind in the middle of the pitch.
The Chilean players immediately crowd the referee asking for a card. The referee waves the players away and says no card. Romero is lucky to escape a yellow card there.
- September 06, 2024 05:353’ ARG 0-0 CHI
Argentina maintains possession of the ball in the opening minutes of the match. Molina whips in a cross from the right which is brought down by Martinez inside the box. He cannot keep it under control as a charging Alvarez swipes at it.
He fires it into the stands in the end.
- September 06, 2024 05:32Match kicks off!!
Argentina kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- September 06, 2024 05:27Match starts soon!!
Angel Di Maria is felicitated and presented before the home crowd after he announced his retirement following Argentina’s Copa America 2024 triumph in July.
The players have made their way into the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. Nicolas Otamendi leads Argentina while Mauricio Isla leads Chile.
- September 06, 2024 05:21Argentina starting XI
Emiliano Martinez (GK), Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi (C), Lisandro Martinez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez
- September 06, 2024 05:10Lionel Messi will not be in action against Chile. Here’s why.
- September 06, 2024 05:04What happened the last time Argentina faced Chile?
The last time Argentina and Chile faced each other was in the Copa America 2024 group stage, where Lionel Messi and Co. secured a 1-0 win, thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Lautaro Martinez.
- September 06, 2024 04:51HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played - 96
Argentina - 63
Chile - 8
Draws - 25
- September 06, 2024 04:38Chile starting XI
Gabriel Arias (GK), Mauricio Isla (C), Paulo Diaz, Thomas Galdames, Matias Catalan, Marcelino Nunez, Rodrigo Echeverria, Felipe Loyola, Dario Osorio, Eduardo Vargas, Victor Davila
- September 06, 2024 04:30LINEUPS OUT !!
- September 06, 2024 04:30PREVIEW
World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will take on Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 15 points after winning five of the six matches it has played so far. Chile on the other hand are struggling in the eighth position with just one win in its six games (two draws and three losses).
The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh-placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.
Talisman Lionel Messi will not be available to play in the match after he was left out of the 28-man squad following an ankle injury sustained during last month’s Copa America final in the United States.
River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out of the squad, as was striker Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from the national team after the Copa America.
Coach Lionel Scaloni named midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos for the first time, along with young players with few international caps, including Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule
- September 06, 2024 04:29Where to watch the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India.
You can follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.
- September 06, 2024 04:28When will the Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on September 6, Friday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier: ARG 0-0 CHI; De Paul comes close to scoring; Messi out due to injury
- Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
- Argentina vs Chile LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v CHI; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
- Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia
- Igor Stimac did a very good job as India coach: Manolo Márquez
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE