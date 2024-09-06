Argentina claimed a 3-0 home win over Chile on Thursday thanks to second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala, to strengthen its grip on top of the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying.

The Copa America champion looked dominant and untroubled by the absence of talismans Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, who received a tribute at the Monumental Stadium after his international retirement.

Argentina opened the scoring three minutes after the break when Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister sent the ball into the net first-time off a cross from Alvarez, who also got on the scoresheet with a long-range effort in the 84th minute.

Substitute Dybala found the net in stoppage time to seal the victory that left the World Cup winners with 18 points, five clear of second-placed Uruguay who host Paraguay on Friday.

Argentina will play at Colombia in a rematch of the Copa America final on Tuesday, while Chile hosts Bolivia, who beat Venezuela earlier on Thursday.

Bolivia thrashes Venezuela 4-0 in high-altitude World Cup qualifier

Enzo Monteiro of Bolivia celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Venezuela at Estadio Municipal De El Alto. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bolivia claimed its second win in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday with a 4-0 home victory over Venezuela in its first match at one of the world’s highest-altitude stadiums.

Some 20,000 fans gathered at the Municipal de El Alto stadium at 4,150 metres above sea level and 550 metres above the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, where Bolivia usually host international games.

“La Verde” made the most of their home advantage to earn newly-appointed coach Oscar Villegas his first triumph at the helm in a match that broke the altitude record for an international fixture.

Ramiro Vaca opened the scoring for the host in the 13th minute with a long-range shot that sailed into the top corner before Carmelo Alganaraz doubled the lead from the spot before the break.

Miguel Terceros found the net early in the second half and Enzo Monteiro in the 89th to seal the win that moved Bolivia provisionally into international playoffs spot in seventh place with six points, just one behind Brazil.

Bolivia next plays at Chile on Tuesday, while fourth-placed Venezuela hosts Uruguay.