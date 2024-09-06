Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia officially joined the Indian National Congress on Friday ahead of the Haryana Assembly Election.

The pair met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh resigned from the Indian Railways citing personal reasons.

“Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life,” she posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling after the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified from the final after having been found overweight by 10grams on the second day of weigh in.

The 30-year-old appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to be awarded a joint silver medal but the CAS jury rejected it last month.

More to follow...