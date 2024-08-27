MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U-17 World Wrestling Championships review: Women outshine men on the mat, provide glimpse into future

The WFI needs to support promising women wrestlers and focus more on men’s freestyle wrestling to enhance the country’s chances of winning medals in future Olympic Games.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 14:18 IST , KOLKATA - 5 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
India won 10 medals, including five gold medals, at the 2024 U-17 World Wrestling Championships, with women claiming eight of the 10.
India won 10 medals, including five gold medals, at the 2024 U-17 World Wrestling Championships, with women claiming eight of the 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India won 10 medals, including five gold medals, at the 2024 U-17 World Wrestling Championships, with women claiming eight of the 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian women wrestlers continued their impressive ascent by breaking Japan’s dominance and clinching the team title at the Princess Sumaya Bint al-Hasan Arena in the World Under-17 Championships in Amman, Jordan, for the first time.

With a stellar performance, the Indian team secured five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, amassing 185 points — 39 points ahead of Japan and 106 ahead of Kazakhstan. This remarkable achievement signals a promising future for Indian women’s wrestling, especially as the country looks forward to the upcoming Olympics.

Notably, this victory follows India’s maiden triumph in the World U-20 Championships in Amman the previous year.

India, which has consistently finished in the top five of the World U-17 women’s wrestling event over the past five years, had previously secured second place behind the USA in 2021 (when Japan did not participate) and Japan in 2022.

The Indian men, however, had a less successful tournament. Two Greco-Roman wrestlers won bronze medals, while the freestyle wrestlers, who are traditionally stronger in the country, returned empty-handed from Amman.

In the women’s categories, Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha Sangwan (57kg), Pulkit Kandola (65kg), Kajal (69kg), and Mansi Lather (73kg) each won gold medals. Shrutika Patil (46kg) earned a silver medal, and Bala Raj (40kg) and Muskan (53kg) secured bronze medals.

Indian women wrestlers broke Japan’s dominance and clinched the team title in the World Under-17 Championships in Amman, Jordan, for the first time.
Indian women wrestlers broke Japan’s dominance and clinched the team title in the World Under-17 Championships in Amman, Jordan, for the first time. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Indian women wrestlers broke Japan’s dominance and clinched the team title in the World Under-17 Championships in Amman, Jordan, for the first time. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hailing from Daulatabad, 16-year-old Aditi, an Asian U-15 silver medallist in the 46kg category last year, elevated her performance to compete successfully in a higher age group. Under the guidance of her father, Swapan Janghu, a former state-level wrestler, and coach Pradeep Malik, Aditi showcased her dominance with commanding victories, including a notable quarterfinal win against Egyptian Mareim Ahmed.

Neha, a former Asian U-15 and U-17 champion who grew up in a wrestling family, surpassed her bronze medal finish in 2023. She defeated Japanese wrestler So Tsutsui 10-0 in the final through technical superiority, just days after welcoming her village mate and idol, Vinesh Phogat, following her return from the Paris Olympics.

Pulkit Kandola, a Jind native and Asian silver medallist in 2022, displayed impressive fitness and skill, scoring 36 points while conceding just six in five bouts. Returning to international competition after a two-year recovery from knee surgery, Pulkit’s success is a testament to her father’s support and belief in her potential on the global stage.

Kajal, from Lath village in Sonipat district, drew inspiration from her wrestler relative, Krishan. An Asian U-15 champion in 2022 and an U-17 champion the following year, Kajal overcame formidable opponents, including Ulyana Lapanik of Russia, Ako Uchiyama of Japan, and Oleksandra Rybak of Ukraine in the final, to achieve victory.

Mansi, the daughter of a wrestling couple, embraced the sport naturally at her family’s akhara in Jind. She quickly distinguished herself, securing gold medals at national competitions before becoming the Asian champion in the 69kg category and the U-17 World champion in her breakthrough season this year. Known for her aggressive style, Mansi pinned three of her opponents and defeated the gold and silver medallists from the previous year to claim the title with impressive flair.

“At any level, a World Championships is always tough. Some of our girls defeated accomplished wrestlers at this level. For the next two Olympics, we have a good batch of women wrestlers who can go on to qualify in all weight categories and do well,” said coach Jai Bhagwan, who accompanied the wrestlers.

Mansi Lather celebrating her 73kg title win with father, Jai Bhagwan.
Mansi Lather celebrating her 73kg title win with father, Jai Bhagwan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Mansi Lather celebrating her 73kg title win with father, Jai Bhagwan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asked about his daughter Mansi, Jai said, “Her biggest strength is her confidence. I was apprehensive ahead of her bout against the world champion, but she performed much better than I expected and dominated. She has won two school national golds, one national gold, an Asian gold, and a Worlds gold in about a year’s time.”

Jai also praised Bala, Shrutika and Muskan (a multiple World U-17 medallist). “The girls who won silver and bronze are equally good, and they could have landed gold as well. In sports, sometimes it is not your day. They are all at the same level.”

Shilpi, a former wrestler making her debut as a coach on an international assignment, mentioned that the coaching staff worked hard to motivate the girls. “We worked on keeping the wrestlers relaxed and motivated and keeping them insulated from any negative thoughts. They were disciplined, dedicated and focused. Their confidence level was up. Someone like Mansi has conceded just two points in all her bouts, while Neha defeated her Japanese opponent 10-0,” said Shilpi, the wife of former World Championships bronze medallist Narsingh Yadav.

“Their resilience was something. Whenever anyone conceded a point, we asked her to be relaxed and fight back at the right time. Our girls had the stamina, so instead of being unnecessarily aggressive, they needed to focus and attack at the right time.

“Even when they were cutting weight prior to their bouts, we made sure that they should not feel it was a burden. They needed to be in a positive frame of mind.”

Fifteen-year-old Sainath Pardhi (51kg), fifth in the Asian U-15 championships, bounced back to take a bronze.

Ronak Dahiya (110kg), a Chhatrasal Stadium product like his father and international referee Jaibir, secured a bronze medal in 110kg Greco-Roman after taking a silver last year.

Ronak Dahiya (110kg), a Chhatrasal Stadium product like his father and international referee Jaibir, secured a bronze medal in 110kg Greco-Roman after taking a silver last year.
Ronak Dahiya (110kg), a Chhatrasal Stadium product like his father and international referee Jaibir, secured a bronze medal in 110kg Greco-Roman after taking a silver last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Ronak Dahiya (110kg), a Chhatrasal Stadium product like his father and international referee Jaibir, secured a bronze medal in 110kg Greco-Roman after taking a silver last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Ronak trains in both freestyle and Greco-Roman and has medalled in both in the same National events. His competence in Greco Roman will help him improve his gripping and power. But he will switch to freestyle at the senior level as it is more popular in India,” said Jaibir.

Given India’s sole bronze medal by Aman Sehrawat in the 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics and the performance of U-17 wrestlers in Amman, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) should adopt a proactive approach. It needs to support promising women wrestlers and focus more on men’s freestyle wrestling to enhance the country’s chances of winning medals in future Olympic Games.

Related Topics

U-17 World Wrestling Championships /

world wrestling championships /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. U-17 World Wrestling Championships review: Women outshine men on the mat, provide glimpse into future
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh holds Caruana; Firouzja consolidates lead after seven rounds
    PTI
  4. Chamari Athapaththu’s Caribbean Sojourn: Prepping for World Cup with a relaxing WCPL Stint
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Jadeja released from India B squad for first round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. U-17 World Wrestling Championships review: Women outshine men on the mat, provide glimpse into future
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran loses bronze bout, India draw blank in men’s freestyle
    PTI
  3. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Indian women wrestlers stranded in Jordan due to itinerary issues
    PTI
  4. U-17 World Championships: Kajal wins gold as Indian men fail to replicate success of women compatriots
    PTI
  5. Under-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: India wins four gold medals in women’s freestyle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. U-17 World Wrestling Championships review: Women outshine men on the mat, provide glimpse into future
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh holds Caruana; Firouzja consolidates lead after seven rounds
    PTI
  4. Chamari Athapaththu’s Caribbean Sojourn: Prepping for World Cup with a relaxing WCPL Stint
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Jadeja released from India B squad for first round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment