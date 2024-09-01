After Igor Stimac’s curtain call as India’s national football team head coach, the spotlight falls on Manolo Marquez as he hopes to usher in a new chapter for the Blue Tigers.

Languishing at 124th in the official FIFA rankings and already out of contention for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, the Indian ship is in choppy waters. Manolo needs to steady the hull and galvanise his crew.

In these turbulent conditions, he will be missing the services of veteran Sunil Chhetri, the former captain and India’s record goalscorer who announced his international retirement after being a part of the Blue Tigers setup for 20 years. Manolo’s first test comes in the Intercontinental Cup, where India will play Syria and Mauritius in a three-match tournament.

The teams will battle it out from September 3 to 9 in Hyderabad — a city that holds special memories for the 55-year-old, as he had coached Hyderabad FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) title in the 2021-22 season.

Marquez recently put out his list of 26 probables for the Intercontinental Cup, and there are some surprise additions. Focusing on choosing “the correct group of players,” he has included three uncapped players in the preparatory camp starting on August 31: forwards Kiyan Nassiri and Edmund Lalrindika, along with midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea).

Given that this is his first international tournament in India, it is unlikely that Manolo will shift from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Options at the back

Given that this is his first international tournament in India, it is unlikely that Manolo will shift from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. In this system, the Spaniard might opt for a more traditional back four or maintain a three-man defence with two wing-backs to aid the attacking build-up. With a midfield pivot in place, which would act as a bridge between offence and defence, there are likely to be two wingers with a central attacking midfielder operating behind the No. 9.

The Indian head coach has already raised eyebrows by not choosing Vishal Kaith as one of his three goalkeepers. Last season, with nine clean sheets and 61 per cent save percentage, Kaith played an important role in helping Mohun Bagan Super Giant win the ISL Shield with his shot-stopping prowess and quick reflexes. Instead, Manolo has selected East Bengal’s Prabhsukhan Gill as the third keeper, behind the familiar names of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh.

Manolo has the luxury of having players who can play multiple positions in the backline and different systems. For example, if he chooses a three-man defence, he can use the robust presence of Subhasish Bose as a left centre-back or play him as a right-back in the more traditional back-four setup.

He has a familiar face in Jay Gupta, who he will also coach at the club level in FC Goa, and it is difficult to see anyone else occupying that left-back role, given his ability to join the attack and his excellent trackbacks during transitions. Nikhil Poojary, despite not performing at his best last season, might get another shot, given that Manolo is familiar with his style of play from their Hyderabad FC days.

Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke should retain their places as the two centre-backs in the heart of the defence. However, Manolo might want to experiment by starting Chinglensana Singh — another crucial player for Hyderabad FC during its title run.

Fiery frontman: Lallianzuala Chhangte will be one of the major contributing factors in building and finishing India’s attacking moves. REUTERS | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Operating from the middle of the park

In a 4-2-3-1 system, a solid midfield pivot is crucial. Manolo has two solid players — Jeakson Singh Thounaojam and Lalengmawia (Apuia) Ralte — who can excel in that position. However, given the unpredictable nature of injuries, the Spanish coach may want to utilise his squad depth and not start Jeakson and Apuia together. Therefore, there is a chance that Suresh Singh Wangjam will play as one of the midfield pivots alongside Jeakson or Apuia. Additionally, Manolo has the versatile Anirudh Thapa at his disposal, whose experience will be invaluable.

In the No. 10 position, Manolo will have an excellent player in Sahal Abdul Samad, whose immaculate vision is a luxury for the forward line.

However, the Spaniard is bound to rue the absence of Brandon Fernandes as he recovers from injury. Playing under Manolo last season in FC Goa, Brandon was one of the best performers in the ISL, creating 60 goal-scoring chances (the most in the league) and contributing to four goals. Along with his defence-splitting passes from open play, India will miss the threat Brandon brings from set-pieces with his pinpoint crossing.

Finishing the attacks

In the forward line, the choice for the two flank players should be fairly straightforward for the Indian coach, with Lallianzuala Chhangte on the right and Liston Colaco on the left. Both are pacy wingers with the ability to beat markers with their quick feet and will be two of the major contributing factors in building and finishing India’s attacking moves. Mohammad Yasir, another of Manolo’s players at Goa, and Naorem Mahesh Singh can be the alternatives on the flanks.

The Spaniard’s decision to omit Rahim Ali was unexpected, but his stats from last season (three goals and two assists) have not helped his case. There might have been a selection headache if Vikram Partap Singh were available. However, his injury will keep him out of the Intercontinental Cup, which indicates that Manvir Singh, who usually plays on the right flank for Mohun Bagan, will start as the No. 9 — a position that is not alien to him at all, given his off-the-ball movement, aerial prowess, and finishing ability.

Uncapped forwards Nassiri and Lalrindika are not expected to start but can get valuable minutes from the bench.