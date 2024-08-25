MagazineBuy Print

About 15 crores spent, spruced up bucket seats, floodlights – Hyderabad gears up for Intercontinental Cup in style

India won the Intercontinental Cup twice – in 2018 and 2023 – and will arrive on August 31 for the preparatory camp under the new head coach Manolo Marquez.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 18:45 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
India coach Manolo is quite familiar with the playing conditions here, having mentored Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) including a Championship in 2022.
India coach Manolo is quite familiar with the playing conditions here, having mentored Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) including a Championship in 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
India coach Manolo is quite familiar with the playing conditions here, having mentored Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) including a Championship in 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad is all set to host the fourth edition of the three-nation Inter-Continental Cup from September 3 with all matches being played under floodlights, according to a senior official of Telangana Football Association (TFA).

Host India will take on Mauritius in the opera, with Syria being the other team in the tournament.

Syria is currently the best-ranked team in the fray with a FIFA ranking of 93, followed by India (124) and Mauritius (179).

“The return of an international football tournament to the City is largely possible because of the initiative of the All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey and the all-out support extended by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was a football player himself,” the TFA official informed.

“The State Government has spent about Rs 15 crores to spruce up the facilities to meet the FIFA standards, especially the dressing rooms, officials’ rooms and the 18,000 bucket seats,” he said.

An aerial view of the GMC Balayogi Stadium, which will host all matches of the Intercontinental Cup 2024.
An aerial view of the GMC Balayogi Stadium, which will host all matches of the Intercontinental Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
An aerial view of the GMC Balayogi Stadium, which will host all matches of the Intercontinental Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The tournament will be telecast on Sports 18 3 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

RELATED: Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Intercontinental Cup’s preparatory camp

India won the Intercontinental Cup twice – in 2018 and 2023 – and will arrive on August 31 for the preparatory camp under the new head coach Manolo Marquez, who incidentally is quite familiar with the playing conditions here, having mentored Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) including a Championship in 2022.

Intercontinental Cup 2024 schedule (all matches start at 7.30 pm):
September 3: India vs Mauritius
September 6: Syria vs Mauritius
September 9: India vs Syria

