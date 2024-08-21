The Indian men’s football team head coach Manolo Marquez, on Wednesday, announced a list of 26 probables for India’s preparatory camp for the three-nation Intercontinental Cup to be held in Hyderabad during the FIFA Window from September 3 to 9.

Syria, placed 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings and Mauritius, who stand at 179, are the other two teams in the competition. India is currently ranked 124th. The preparatory camp will start in Hyderabad from August 31.

Announcing the players, Marquez, India’s new head coach said, “We are very excited about our first preparatory camp and I know it will be the same for the players.”

“We face two different teams and the rankings are not very important. We need to work all together in the same direction to find the correct group of players and their predisposition will be very good, something I am completely sure about,” he said.

“I know all of us are in pre-season with nice challenges in front of us. Is a big honour to wear the jersey of the national team and we need to show it to all our fans,” Marquez added.

This will be the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup since the inaugural tournament in 2018, which was held in Mumbai.

The other two editions were played in Ahmedabad (2019) and Bhubaneshwar (2023). India emerged champion in 2018 and 2023

The 26-player list

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh. Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Fixtures (Kick-off at 7:30 p.m. IST)