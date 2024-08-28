Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Comparing their batting stats across formats

Virat and Rohit — the pillars of world cricket
On June 29, 2024, after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, two of the most celebrated players in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from the T20 format. Captain Rohit played a pivotal role in the USA and the West Indies, while Virat, the ex-captain, delivered crucial performances for the team — both leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in T20 cricket.
The retirements of these two legends mark the end of an illustrious era for Indian T20 cricket. Their consistent match-winning performances and exemplary leadership have been the cornerstone of the Indian team. The void left by their absence will be keenly felt by fans and the cricketing community, underscoring the significant impact they have had on Indian cricket.
Virat and Rohit’s journey from the U-19 ranks to becoming pillars of the Indian cricket team is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Rohit was part of the triumphant ICC World T20 under M. S. Dhoni in 2007, while Kohli captained the U-19 team to victory in the 2008 World Cup in Australia.
This comparison between Virat and Rohit delves into their batting performances in international cricket, shedding light on their contributions to the game. Rohit currently holds the T20I record for most runs — 4231, while Kohli comes second with 4188 runs, which further highlights their dominance in T20I cricket.
In Test cricket, Kohli has amassed 8,848 runs in 113 matches with 29 centuries, and has also made two centuries on his Test captaincy debut. On the other hand, Rohit has scored 4,137 runs with 12 centuries in 59 Tests.
Virat and Rohit are the only active cricketers with over 10,000 ODI runs. With 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18, the former is now the third-highest run-getter behind Tendulkar (18,426) and Sangakkara (14,234) in the 50-over format. However, his 50 centuries place him at the top of the list, just ahead of Tendulkar’s 49 and Rohit’s 31 centuries. Rohit has scored 10,866 runs in 265 games with an average of 49.16 since his debut against Ireland in June 2007. His 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on November 13, 2014, remains the highest individual score in ODI history.
Name: Virat Kohli
Born: November 05, 1988, in New Delhi
Batting: Right-hand batter
ODI debut: vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008
T20I Debut: vs Zimbabwe in Harare on June 12, 2010
Test debut: vs West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011
Career batting in international cricket across formats
Format
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100s
50s
4s
6s
Tests
113
191
11
8848
254*
49.15
15924
55.56
29
30
991
26
ODIs
295
283
44
13906
183
58.18
14866
93.54
50
72
1302
151
T20Is
125
117
31
4188
122*
48.69
3056
137.04
1
38
369
124
Total
533
591
86
26942
254*
53.35
33846
79.60
80
140
2662
301
Batting against each opponent in international cricket across formats
Opponent
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100s
50s
4s
6s
Australia
97
113
10
5203
186
50.51
6971
74.63
16
27
494
56
Sri Lanka
75
79
14
4076
243
62.70
4665
87.37
15
18
390
41
England
85
107
11
3979
235
41.44
5824
68.32
8
23
423
33
West Indies
73
75
10
3850
200
59.23
4627
83.20
12
23
387
46
South Africa
61
70
11
3306
254*
56.03
4509
73.32
8
16
337
35
New Zealand
52
62
6
2822
211
50.39
3549
79.51
9
14
280
35
Bangladesh
28
31
8
1577
204
68.56
1713
92.06
7
5
153
18
Pakistan
27
27
7
1170
183
58.50
1073
109.04
3
7
112
18
Afghanistan
9
7
2
347
122*
69.40
260
133.46
1
3
32
9
Zimbabwe
11
8
2
305
115
50.83
337
90.50
1
1
30
3
Netherlands
3
3
1
125
62*
62.50
120
104.16
0
2
10
3
Ireland
5
5
1
88
44*
22.00
110
80.00
0
0
8
1
Hong Kong
1
1
1
59
59*
-
44
134.09
0
1
1
3
United Arab Emirates
2
1
1
33
33*
-
41
80.48
0
0
5
0
Scotland
1
1
1
2
2*
-
2
100.00
0
0
0
0
United States of America
1
1
0
0
0
0.00
1
0.00
0
0
0
0
Namibia
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nepal
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
533
591
86
26942
254*
53.35
33846
79.60
80
140
2662
301
Home/Away
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100
50
4s
6s
home
218
241
38
11989
254*
59.05
14566
82.30
38
59
1192
148
Away
315
350
48
14953
200
49.51
19280
77.55
42
81
1470
153
Total
533
591
86
26942
254*
53.35
33846
79.60
80
140
2662
301
As captain
Mts
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
Balls faced
SR
100
50
4s
6s
as captain
213
250
35
12883
254*
59.92
16847
76.47
41
58
1280
138
not as captain
320
341
51
14059
186
48.47
16999
82.70
39
82
1382
163
Total
533
591
86
26942
254*
53.35
33846
79.60
80
140
2662
301
Name: Rohit Sharma
Born: April 30, 1987, in Bansod (Nagpur), Maharashtra
Batting: Right-hand batter
ODI debut: vs Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007
T20I Debut: vs England in Durban on September 19, 2007
Test debut: vs West Indies in Kolkata on November 06, 2013
Career batting in international cricket across formats
Format
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100s
50s
4s
6s
Tests
59
101
10
4137
212
45.46
7251
57.05
12
17
452
84
ODIs
265
257
36
10866
264
49.16
11755
92.43
31
57
1012
331
T20Is
159
151
19
4231
121*
32.05
3003
140.89
5
32
383
205
Total
483
509
65
19234
264
43.31
22009
87.39
48
106
1847
620
Batting against each opponent in international cricket across formats
Opponent
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100s
50s
4s
6s
Australia
80
87
8
3571
209
45.20
4157
85.90
9
16
303
132
Sri Lanka
81
82
11
2941
264
41.42
3176
92.60
8
14
276
86
West Indies
65
64
12
2884
177
55.46
3159
91.29
7
19
275
88
England
50
61
9
2338
161
44.96
3340
70.00
7
11
275
48
South Africa
55
62
3
1973
212
33.44
2448
80.59
7
4
223
58
New Zealand
52
55
6
1917
147
39.12
2307
83.09
2
15
167
76
Bangladesh
33
33
3
1296
137
43.20
1198
108.18
3
8
111
50
Pakistan
31
30
4
1000
140
38.46
1053
94.96
2
8
88
33
Afghanistan
9
9
3
354
131
59.00
251
141.03
2
1
37
16
Zimbabwe
10
10
2
267
114
33.37
351
76.06
1
1
20
5
Ireland
6
5
2
265
97
88.33
211
125.59
0
4
19
12
Netherlands
2
2
0
114
61
57.00
93
122.58
0
2
12
5
United Arab Emirates
2
2
1
96
57*
96.00
83
115.66
0
1
17
2
Nepal
1
1
1
74
74*
-
59
125.42
0
1
6
5
Namibia
1
1
0
56
56
56.00
37
151.35
0
1
7
2
Hong Kong
3
3
0
55
23
18.33
64
85.93
0
0
6
1
Scotland
1
1
0
30
30
30.00
16
187.50
0
0
5
1
United States of America
1
1
0
3
3
3.00
6
50.00
0
0
0
0
Total
483
509
65
19234
264
43.31
22009
87.39
48
106
1847
620
Home/away
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100
50
4s
6s
home
178
192
19
8679
264
50.16
9322
93.10
27
35
885
308
away
305
317
46
10555
171*
38.95
12687
83.20
21
71
962
312
Total
483
509
65
19234
264
43.31
22009
87.39
48
106
1847
620
As captain
M
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave.
Balls faced
S/R
100
50
4s
6s
as captain
126
136
14
5199
208*
42.61
4989
104.20
11
32
516
239
not as captain
357
373
51
14035
264
43.58
17020
82.46
37
74
1331
381
Total
483
509
65
19234
264
43.31
22009
87.39
48
106
1847
620
All records are correct and updated until 24 Aug 2024
