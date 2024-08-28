Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Comparing their batting stats across formats

Virat and Rohit — the pillars of world cricket





On June 29, 2024, after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, two of the most celebrated players in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from the T20 format. Captain Rohit played a pivotal role in the USA and the West Indies, while Virat, the ex-captain, delivered crucial performances for the team — both leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in T20 cricket.





The retirements of these two legends mark the end of an illustrious era for Indian T20 cricket. Their consistent match-winning performances and exemplary leadership have been the cornerstone of the Indian team. The void left by their absence will be keenly felt by fans and the cricketing community, underscoring the significant impact they have had on Indian cricket.





Virat and Rohit’s journey from the U-19 ranks to becoming pillars of the Indian cricket team is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Rohit was part of the triumphant ICC World T20 under M. S. Dhoni in 2007, while Kohli captained the U-19 team to victory in the 2008 World Cup in Australia.





This comparison between Virat and Rohit delves into their batting performances in international cricket, shedding light on their contributions to the game. Rohit currently holds the T20I record for most runs — 4231, while Kohli comes second with 4188 runs, which further highlights their dominance in T20I cricket.





In Test cricket, Kohli has amassed 8,848 runs in 113 matches with 29 centuries, and has also made two centuries on his Test captaincy debut. On the other hand, Rohit has scored 4,137 runs with 12 centuries in 59 Tests.





Virat and Rohit are the only active cricketers with over 10,000 ODI runs. With 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18, the former is now the third-highest run-getter behind Tendulkar (18,426) and Sangakkara (14,234) in the 50-over format. However, his 50 centuries place him at the top of the list, just ahead of Tendulkar’s 49 and Rohit’s 31 centuries. Rohit has scored 10,866 runs in 265 games with an average of 49.16 since his debut against Ireland in June 2007. His 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on November 13, 2014, remains the highest individual score in ODI history.





Name: Virat Kohli

Born: November 05, 1988, in New Delhi

Batting: Right-hand batter





ODI debut: vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008

T20I Debut: vs Zimbabwe in Harare on June 12, 2010

Test debut: vs West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011





Career batting in international cricket across formats

Format M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 113 191 11 8848 254* 49.15 15924 55.56 29 30 991 26 ODIs 295 283 44 13906 183 58.18 14866 93.54 50 72 1302 151 T20Is 125 117 31 4188 122* 48.69 3056 137.04 1 38 369 124 Total 533 591 86 26942 254* 53.35 33846 79.60 80 140 2662 301

Batting against each opponent in international cricket across formats

Opponent M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100s 50s 4s 6s Australia 97 113 10 5203 186 50.51 6971 74.63 16 27 494 56 Sri Lanka 75 79 14 4076 243 62.70 4665 87.37 15 18 390 41 England 85 107 11 3979 235 41.44 5824 68.32 8 23 423 33 West Indies 73 75 10 3850 200 59.23 4627 83.20 12 23 387 46 South Africa 61 70 11 3306 254* 56.03 4509 73.32 8 16 337 35 New Zealand 52 62 6 2822 211 50.39 3549 79.51 9 14 280 35 Bangladesh 28 31 8 1577 204 68.56 1713 92.06 7 5 153 18 Pakistan 27 27 7 1170 183 58.50 1073 109.04 3 7 112 18 Afghanistan 9 7 2 347 122* 69.40 260 133.46 1 3 32 9 Zimbabwe 11 8 2 305 115 50.83 337 90.50 1 1 30 3 Netherlands 3 3 1 125 62* 62.50 120 104.16 0 2 10 3 Ireland 5 5 1 88 44* 22.00 110 80.00 0 0 8 1 Hong Kong 1 1 1 59 59* - 44 134.09 0 1 1 3 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 33 33* - 41 80.48 0 0 5 0 Scotland 1 1 1 2 2* - 2 100.00 0 0 0 0 United States of America 1 1 0 0 0 0.00 1 0.00 0 0 0 0 Namibia 1 - - - - - - - - - - - Nepal 1 - - - - - - - - - - - Total 533 591 86 26942 254* 53.35 33846 79.60 80 140 2662 301





Home/Away M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100 50 4s 6s home 218 241 38 11989 254* 59.05 14566 82.30 38 59 1192 148 Away 315 350 48 14953 200 49.51 19280 77.55 42 81 1470 153 Total 533 591 86 26942 254* 53.35 33846 79.60 80 140 2662 301





As captain Mts Inns NO Runs HS Ave Balls faced SR 100 50 4s 6s

as captain 213 250 35 12883 254* 59.92 16847 76.47 41 58 1280 138

not as captain 320 341 51 14059 186 48.47 16999 82.70 39 82 1382 163

Total 533 591 86 26942 254* 53.35 33846 79.60 80 140 2662 301











Name: Rohit Sharma

Born: April 30, 1987, in Bansod (Nagpur), Maharashtra

Batting: Right-hand batter





ODI debut: vs Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007

T20I Debut: vs England in Durban on September 19, 2007

Test debut: vs West Indies in Kolkata on November 06, 2013





Career batting in international cricket across formats

Format M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 59 101 10 4137 212 45.46 7251 57.05 12 17 452 84 ODIs 265 257 36 10866 264 49.16 11755 92.43 31 57 1012 331 T20Is 159 151 19 4231 121* 32.05 3003 140.89 5 32 383 205 Total 483 509 65 19234 264 43.31 22009 87.39 48 106 1847 620

Batting against each opponent in international cricket across formats

Opponent M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100s 50s 4s 6s Australia 80 87 8 3571 209 45.20 4157 85.90 9 16 303 132 Sri Lanka 81 82 11 2941 264 41.42 3176 92.60 8 14 276 86 West Indies 65 64 12 2884 177 55.46 3159 91.29 7 19 275 88 England 50 61 9 2338 161 44.96 3340 70.00 7 11 275 48 South Africa 55 62 3 1973 212 33.44 2448 80.59 7 4 223 58 New Zealand 52 55 6 1917 147 39.12 2307 83.09 2 15 167 76 Bangladesh 33 33 3 1296 137 43.20 1198 108.18 3 8 111 50 Pakistan 31 30 4 1000 140 38.46 1053 94.96 2 8 88 33 Afghanistan 9 9 3 354 131 59.00 251 141.03 2 1 37 16 Zimbabwe 10 10 2 267 114 33.37 351 76.06 1 1 20 5 Ireland 6 5 2 265 97 88.33 211 125.59 0 4 19 12 Netherlands 2 2 0 114 61 57.00 93 122.58 0 2 12 5 United Arab Emirates 2 2 1 96 57* 96.00 83 115.66 0 1 17 2 Nepal 1 1 1 74 74* - 59 125.42 0 1 6 5 Namibia 1 1 0 56 56 56.00 37 151.35 0 1 7 2 Hong Kong 3 3 0 55 23 18.33 64 85.93 0 0 6 1 Scotland 1 1 0 30 30 30.00 16 187.50 0 0 5 1 United States of America 1 1 0 3 3 3.00 6 50.00 0 0 0 0 Total 483 509 65 19234 264 43.31 22009 87.39 48 106 1847 620





Home/away M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100 50 4s 6s home 178 192 19 8679 264 50.16 9322 93.10 27 35 885 308 away 305 317 46 10555 171* 38.95 12687 83.20 21 71 962 312 Total 483 509 65 19234 264 43.31 22009 87.39 48 106 1847 620





As captain M Inns NO Runs HS Ave. Balls faced S/R 100 50 4s 6s as captain 126 136 14 5199 208* 42.61 4989 104.20 11 32 516 239 not as captain 357 373 51 14035 264 43.58 17020 82.46 37 74 1331 381 Total 483 509 65 19234 264 43.31 22009 87.39 48 106 1847 620





All records are correct and updated until 24 Aug 2024