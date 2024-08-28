MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Comparing their batting stats across formats

The retirements of Rohit and Kohli marked the end of an illustrious era for Indian T20 cricket. Here’s a comparison between their batting performances in international cricket, shedding light on their contributions to the game. 

Published : Aug 28, 2024 13:36 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the backbones of Indian batting for well over a decade.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the backbones of Indian batting for well over a decade. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak
infoIcon

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the backbones of Indian batting for well over a decade. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Virat and Rohit — the pillars of world cricket


 

On June 29, 2024, after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, two of the most celebrated players in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from the T20 format. Captain Rohit played a pivotal role in the USA and the West Indies, while Virat, the ex-captain, delivered crucial performances for the team — both leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in T20 cricket.


 

The retirements of these two legends mark the end of an illustrious era for Indian T20 cricket. Their consistent match-winning performances and exemplary leadership have been the cornerstone of the Indian team. The void left by their absence will be keenly felt by fans and the cricketing community, underscoring the significant impact they have had on Indian cricket.


 

Virat and Rohit’s journey from the U-19 ranks to becoming pillars of the Indian cricket team is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Rohit was part of the triumphant ICC World T20 under M. S. Dhoni in 2007, while Kohli captained the U-19 team to victory in the 2008 World Cup in Australia. 


 

This comparison between Virat and Rohit delves into their batting performances in international cricket, shedding light on their contributions to the game. Rohit currently holds the T20I record for most runs — 4231, while Kohli comes second with 4188 runs, which further highlights their dominance in T20I cricket.


 

In Test cricket, Kohli has amassed 8,848 runs in 113 matches with 29 centuries, and has also made two centuries on his Test captaincy debut. On the other hand, Rohit has scored 4,137 runs with 12 centuries in 59 Tests.


 

Virat and Rohit are the only active cricketers with over 10,000 ODI runs. With 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18, the former is now the third-highest run-getter behind Tendulkar (18,426) and Sangakkara (14,234) in the 50-over format. However, his 50 centuries place him at the top of the list, just ahead of Tendulkar’s 49 and Rohit’s 31 centuries. Rohit has scored 10,866 runs in 265 games with an average of 49.16 since his debut against Ireland in June 2007. His 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on November 13, 2014, remains the highest individual score in ODI history.


 

Name: Virat Kohli

Born: November 05, 1988, in New Delhi

Batting: Right-hand batter


 

ODI debut: vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008

T20I Debut: vs Zimbabwe in Harare on June 12, 2010

Test debut: vs West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011


 

Career batting in international cricket across formats

Format

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100s

50s

4s

6s

Tests

113

191

11

8848

254*

49.15

15924

55.56

29

30

991

26

ODIs

295

283

44

13906

183

58.18

14866

93.54

50

72

1302

151

T20Is

125

117

31

4188

122*

48.69

3056

137.04

1

38

369

124

Total

533

591

86

26942

254*

53.35

33846

79.60

80

140

2662

301

Batting against each opponent in international cricket across formats

Opponent

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100s

50s

4s

6s

Australia

97

113

10

5203

186

50.51

6971

74.63

16

27

494

56

Sri Lanka

75

79

14

4076

243

62.70

4665

87.37

15

18

390

41

England

85

107

11

3979

235

41.44

5824

68.32

8

23

423

33

West Indies

73

75

10

3850

200

59.23

4627

83.20

12

23

387

46

South Africa

61

70

11

3306

254*

56.03

4509

73.32

8

16

337

35

New Zealand

52

62

6

2822

211

50.39

3549

79.51

9

14

280

35

Bangladesh

28

31

8

1577

204

68.56

1713

92.06

7

5

153

18

Pakistan

27

27

7

1170

183

58.50

1073

109.04

3

7

112

18

Afghanistan

9

7

2

347

122*

69.40

260

133.46

1

3

32

9

Zimbabwe

11

8

2

305

115

50.83

337

90.50

1

1

30

3

Netherlands

3

3

1

125

62*

62.50

120

104.16

0

2

10

3

Ireland

5

5

1

88

44*

22.00

110

80.00

0

0

8

1

Hong Kong

1

1

1

59

59*

-

44

134.09

0

1

1

3

United Arab Emirates

2

1

1

33

33*

-

41

80.48

0

0

5

0

Scotland

1

1

1

2

2*

-

2

100.00

0

0

0

0

United States of America

1

1

0

0

0

0.00

1

0.00

0

0

0

0

Namibia

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nepal

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

533

591

86

26942

254*

53.35

33846

79.60

80

140

2662

301


 

Home/Away

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100

50

4s

6s

home

218

241

38

11989

254*

59.05

14566

82.30

38

59

1192

148

Away

315

350

48

14953

200

49.51

19280

77.55

42

81

1470

153

Total

533

591

86

26942

254*

53.35

33846

79.60

80

140

2662

301


 

As captain

Mts

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

Balls faced

SR

100

50

4s

6s


 

as captain

213

250

35

12883

254*

59.92

16847

76.47

41

58

1280

138


 

not as captain

320

341

51

14059

186

48.47

16999

82.70

39

82

1382

163


 

Total

533

591

86

26942

254*

53.35

33846

79.60

80

140

2662

301


 


 


 

Name: Rohit Sharma

Born: April 30, 1987, in Bansod (Nagpur), Maharashtra

Batting: Right-hand batter


 

ODI debut: vs Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007

T20I Debut: vs England in Durban on September 19, 2007

Test debut: vs West Indies in Kolkata on November 06, 2013


 

Career batting in international cricket across formats

Format

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100s

50s

4s

6s

Tests

59

101

10

4137

212

45.46

7251

57.05

12

17

452

84

ODIs

265

257

36

10866

264

49.16

11755

92.43

31

57

1012

331

T20Is

159

151

19

4231

121*

32.05

3003

140.89

5

32

383

205

Total

483

509

65

19234

264

43.31

22009

87.39

48

106

1847

620

Batting against each opponent in international cricket across formats

Opponent

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100s

50s

4s

6s

Australia

80

87

8

3571

209

45.20

4157

85.90

9

16

303

132

Sri Lanka

81

82

11

2941

264

41.42

3176

92.60

8

14

276

86

West Indies

65

64

12

2884

177

55.46

3159

91.29

7

19

275

88

England

50

61

9

2338

161

44.96

3340

70.00

7

11

275

48

South Africa

55

62

3

1973

212

33.44

2448

80.59

7

4

223

58

New Zealand

52

55

6

1917

147

39.12

2307

83.09

2

15

167

76

Bangladesh

33

33

3

1296

137

43.20

1198

108.18

3

8

111

50

Pakistan

31

30

4

1000

140

38.46

1053

94.96

2

8

88

33

Afghanistan

9

9

3

354

131

59.00

251

141.03

2

1

37

16

Zimbabwe

10

10

2

267

114

33.37

351

76.06

1

1

20

5

Ireland

6

5

2

265

97

88.33

211

125.59

0

4

19

12

Netherlands

2

2

0

114

61

57.00

93

122.58

0

2

12

5

United Arab Emirates

2

2

1

96

57*

96.00

83

115.66

0

1

17

2

Nepal

1

1

1

74

74*

-

59

125.42

0

1

6

5

Namibia

1

1

0

56

56

56.00

37

151.35

0

1

7

2

Hong Kong

3

3

0

55

23

18.33

64

85.93

0

0

6

1

Scotland

1

1

0

30

30

30.00

16

187.50

0

0

5

1

United States of America

1

1

0

3

3

3.00

6

50.00

0

0

0

0

Total

483

509

65

19234

264

43.31

22009

87.39

48

106

1847

620


 

Home/away

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100

50

4s

6s

home

178

192

19

8679

264

50.16

9322

93.10

27

35

885

308

away

305

317

46

10555

171*

38.95

12687

83.20

21

71

962

312

Total

483

509

65

19234

264

43.31

22009

87.39

48

106

1847

620


 

As captain

M

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave.

Balls faced

S/R

100

50

4s

6s

as captain

126

136

14

5199

208*

42.61

4989

104.20

11

32

516

239

not as captain

357

373

51

14035

264

43.58

17020

82.46

37

74

1331

381

Total

483

509

65

19234

264

43.31

22009

87.39

48

106

1847

620


 

All records are correct and updated until 24 Aug 2024

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Comparing their batting stats across formats
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Jay Shah’s journey as a cricket administration: From Gujarat Cricket Association to head of the ICC
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India finishes fifth in 4x400m mixed relay; Amanat Kamboj qualifies for discus final
    Team Sportstar
  5. India announces 18-member men’s hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy in China
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Statsman

  1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Comparing their batting stats across formats
    Mohandas Menon
  2. India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series
    Mohandas Menon
  3. IND Women vs SA Women Test Match stats, records, trivia
    Mohandas Menon
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match
    Mohandas Menon
  5. IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Comparing their batting stats across formats
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Jay Shah’s journey as a cricket administration: From Gujarat Cricket Association to head of the ICC
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India finishes fifth in 4x400m mixed relay; Amanat Kamboj qualifies for discus final
    Team Sportstar
  5. India announces 18-member men’s hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy in China
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment